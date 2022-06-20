ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Opinion: The kids I coach are the living rejection of anti-LGBTQ hate. They shouldn't have to be

By Jennifer Harvey
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Harvey writes how her child coming out as non-binary not only expanded their world in a major way and granted them a grounded sense of self, but motivated Harvey to work toward creating a space for trans and non-binary kids in...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 3

Dane Campbell
2d ago

I hope these kids will be able to come back and sue their parents, doctors, and any other advocate shoving them down this path for their own gratification into the ground if not put them behind bars.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
AOL Corp

Biden's LGBTQ protections order will have an 'enormous' impact on families of queer youth, says conversion-therapy survivor

President Joe Biden issued an executive order this week to protect queer people from a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in states that have targeted their rights and freedoms. "My message to all the young people: Just be you," Biden said while signing the order on Wednesday, the same day the White House was also hosting a Pride Month celebration. "I want you to know that, as your president, all of us on this stage have your back."
HOMELESS
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrianna Franch
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Racism
The Independent

Whoopi Goldberg: More than 36,000 people sign petition to remove star from The View

A petition calling for Whoopi Goldberg to be removed from The View has reached more than 36,000 signatures.In the 31 January episode of The View, Goldberg made the controversial claim that the Holocaust “is not about race”.At the time, Goldberg was discussing a Tennessee school board’s controversial decision to ban Maus, a graphic novel about the Holocaust, in which six million Jews were murdered by the Nazis.Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful about it because the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race!”She repeatedly tried to prove her point that the Holocaust was about “man’s inhumanity to man”...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Juneteenth shouldn't be about Black people spending but about Black people getting paid

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday in 2021, and since then, American companies have quickly moved to make a profit by selling new goods and services targeted to Black consumers. While those businesses look to make money, the newly recognized federal holiday ought to serve as an opportunity for all Americans to acknowledge — and pursue redress for — the centuries of economic exploitation of Black people and the continuing impact of economic inequality. Reparations are a way to break this cycle.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
MSNBC

How child protective services are being weaponized against LGBTQ youth

In Texas, a 16-year-old trans boy was admitted to a psychiatric center after attempting suicide, on the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a directive that stipulated that providing certain gender-affirming care treatments to minors was child abuse. Once it was discovered that the boy had been receiving...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy