Inside Dubai's Museum of the Future

Art can be found in some of the most unlikely places. You simply need to know where to look. In her new book Art Escapes, published by gestalten, author Grace Banks takes readers on a world tour of some of the most unexpected locations to see art, from deep in a jungle in central Mexico to the barren expanse that is the Sahara Desert. As a journalist who reports regularly on culture and the arts, Banks has spent much of her decade-long career crisscrossing the continents in search of a good story, which has enabled her to have a firsthand look at some of the most inspirational artworks found outside the confines of museums and art galleries.

VISUAL ART ・ 6 DAYS AGO