Heavy rain triggers flood and debris flow in Helper

Heavy rain has caused flooding in the area of Helper, Utah near Price Canyon.

Much of the rain came down over a burn scar, triggering a mud and debris flow.

The debris flowed through Crandall Canyon and Bear Canyon and onto Highway 6.

The Carbon Country Club was forced to close Sunday due to the flooding.

"It jumped the bank today and we got a lot of standing water, a lot of debris,” said Tom King, the head golf pro at the course.” So it's not uncommon here, it's happened before it's not like its an anomaly, but this is something we have to deal with and do preventative maintenance."

King said flooding like this is normal, but usually doesn't happen until August.

FOX 13 News viewer Katie Ricks sent this video to our Facebook page.

Flooding at Castlegate RV Park in Helper

It shows the flash flooding in Helper on Sunday morning.

She and her family were at a campsite at Castlegate RV Park and the video shows the Price River coming out of its banks.