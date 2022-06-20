ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Boys of Summer: Blue Mountain League pitcher Cooper Michael doesn’t need a pitch count

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWMw4_0gGD61ll00
Limeport Bulls pitcher Cooper Michael worked all 12 innings in a 3-2 win over Martins Creek at Limeport Stadium, throwing 174 pitches. Keith Groller/The Morning Call/TNS

When St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas began the ninth inning of a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night at 115 pitches because he had a no-hitter going, some of the broadcasters couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Mikolas, who gave up a two-out hit in the ninth and was pulled immediately after, finished the game at 129 pitches, a huge number: 100 pitches is considered the limit for most MLB pitchers in the current era.

It’s hard to believe that Nolan Ryan once threw 235 pitches in a game in 1974 and threw 164 in a 1989 game at age 42. Phillies legend Robin Roberts once pitched a 17-inning game and had a streak of 28 consecutive complete games in 1952-53.

There were just 33 complete games in major league baseball in 2021, an incredible drop from the 169 thrown just a decade earlier in 2011.

In high school baseball, pitchers can’t face another batter after reaching 100 pitches. In the postseason, the limit is 105.

So, considering baseball’s standards today, what Cooper Michael of the Projected Printed Limeport Bulls did Tuesday night was special.

Michael worked all 12 innings in a 3-2 win over Martins Creek at Limeport Stadium. He allowed just one earned run, eight hits, walked five, struck out five and threw a staggering 174 pitches.

“The funny thing is I took a 10-mile bike ride that morning, so when I took the mound my legs already felt like Jell-O,” Michael said. “I didn’t think I was even going to get through seven innings, but after the seventh inning, I think the adrenaline kicked in and kept me going.”

Michael, who worked two innings the previous Sunday and got the save in an 8-7 win over Easton, said he never thought about not going back out for another inning.

“I hate coming out of games,” he said. “So I get going, I ‘m staying out there. A few years ago, I threw 11 innings and earlier this year I threw eight. So once I get in the groove I don’t like to come out unless I start feeling something that hurts.”

Bulls player-manager CJ Saliby said he never even got to talk to Michael about when he might have had enough.

“It got to the point where an inning would end and before we could do anything he was back on the mound,” Saliby said. “From the eighth inning on, as soon as we didn’t score, he was already back on the mound to start the next inning. He pitched 11 innings before in a regular-season game against the Orioles. He’s a great competitor and he’s just built different. He has that mentality of wanting to be out there. He wanted to win or lose that game himself. and that’s why he’s been so good for us for so many years.”

The Bulls won four titles in a span of five years from 2015-19, but the league took a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic and the team had a rare early exit from the playoffs in 2021, losing to the Hellertown Royals in the semifinals.

“Cooper’s game was big for us because we have a lot of new faces and for them to see our ace go out there and basically go to war for the team was really good to see,” Saliby said. “They saw his mentality, his mindset and what competing means to him.”

Michael is a 33-year-old Emmaus High graduate. He didn’t pitch for the Green Hornets varsity program, but pitched for Emmaus junior legion and legion teams.

“I’m old now so that’s why I didn’t say anything about coming out the other night,” he said. “If something happened to my arm, I would figure it’s meant to be and that’s that. I’ve had a long enough career. I have to admit I wasn’t overly happy with my performance that night other than going that long. I had too many walks.”

Michael was hoping to pitch on Father’s Day because he’s a father now — his first child, Paisley, was born June 2.

“Luckily I have a girlfriend who’s a wonderful mom and she knows I love baseball and I like to pitch,” he said. “If I don’t pitch, I will look forward to spending time with my family.”

Michael’s baseball family, the Bulls, are happy to have him taking the mound whenever he can. Michael is one of the few familiar faces for a franchise that has been the BML’s most successful since it entered the Blue Mountain League along with the defending champion Northern Yankees in 2014. Both were Tri-County League franchises before that.

“I’m one of the oldest guys on the team now along with Adam Ganser,” Michael said. “Even though we’ve got a lot of young guys, I think we have a good team. We’re just starting to find our groove.”

Did you know?

Chicago Cubs pitcher Matt Swarmer is a Kutztown University product who pitched for the Allentown Railers in the Atlantic Collegiate Baseball League. He made his big-league debut Memorial Day in a start against the Milwaukee Brewers and allowed one earned run over six innings with a walk and six strikeouts. The Brewers won 7-6, but P.J. Higgins, who played in the ACBL with the Lehigh Valley Catz, had a solo home run for the Cubs.

Swarmer was a most valuable player and most valuable pitcher for the Railers, who won four titles from 2015-19 but haven’t fielded a team since the pandemic hit.

He became the 120th former ACBL player to play in the big leagues. As of Sunday, Swarmer was 1-2 with a 5.23 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 20 ⅔ innings.

Loss of a legend

The ACBL is mourning the loss of Jack Kaiser, one of the league’s founders, who died Wednesday at the age of 95. Kaiser was a baseball coach and athletic director and credited with helping found the Big East.

“We are saddened to hear of Coach Kaiser’s passing and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” ACBL President Joe Mazza said in a release. “Long before Commissioner [Angelo] Fiore and I arrived in this league, we knew of and respected Coach Kaiser for his outstanding reputation in the field of college athletics. Upon taking this job, one of the first calls made was to Coach Kaiser’s assistant so that we could invite Coach Kaiser out to a game and honor him at our annual All Star Game. Sadly now Coach Kaiser will not be in attendance but his legacy will long live on upon the top of one of our division named after him.”

Blazing a new trail

Salisbury High graduate Quinn Warmkessel worked 4 ⅔ innings, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out nine to get the win for the Quakertown Blazers on Tuesday in an 8-6 victory over the South Jersey Kings. Warmkessel has worked 5 ⅔ inning overall and has a 3.16 ERA with 10 strikeouts and just three walks. The Blazers are off to an 8-1 start.

Player of the Week

BROCK BOLLINGER, Northern Yankees

Brock Bollinger had a big freshman year at Misericordia University, earning first-team all-ECAC honors by hitting .290 with 10 doubles, two homers and 22 RBI while starting 33 games. and compiling a .447 on-base percentage.

To stay sharp, the 2021 Palmerton High graduate chose to spend his summer playing for the Northern Yankees in the Blue Mountain League and if Sunday is any indication, he’s meeting his goals.

Bollinger went 4-for-5 with a two-run double and a two-run triple in the Yankees’ 17-10 slugfest win over the Iron Valley Orioles in a slugfest between the league’s two best teams.

“It was big against the Orioles because they had beaten us the first time we played them,” Bollinger said. “After a good year at college, I wanted to get reps this summer and I definitely like it here with this team and in this league. I’ve been seeing the ball well and my bat has definitely improved since I’ve been here. It’s good competition. I played with a lot of these guys in high school and it’s fun to play with them again.”

Northern Yankees manager Brian Polaha thinks it’s important to keep adding young guys to his roster and has been pleased with Bollinger’s contributions at the plate and as a catcher.

“He had a great freshman year at a place where freshmen don’t always play a lot, and he has been doing a good job for us,” Polaha said. “He shows up every day, which is a dream for a manager because you don’t have a lot of those old-school guys anymore who are going to be there. People take vacations and will not always be there, so when you can count on a young guy like Brock, it’s good.”

Standings

BLUE MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Team, Record, Pct., GB

Northern Yankees, 8-2, .800, —

Iron Valley Orioles, 11-3, .786, 1

Hellertown Royals, 6-4-1, .591, 3

Projected Printed Bulls, 8-6, .571, 3

Easton Falcons, 6-6, .500, 4

Berlinsville Bravers, 6-7, .462, 4½

Martins Creek, 6-7, .462, 4½

Northampton Giants, 6-7, .462, 4½

Limeport Dodgers, 5-7, .417, 5

Elite Sports Avengers, 2-8-1, .227, 7

Roseto Bandits, 1-8, .111, 7½

ACBL WOLFF DIVISION

Team, Record, Pct., GB

Quakertown Blazers, 8-1, .888, —

Bergen Metros, 8-2, .800, ½

New Brunswick, 5-3, .625, 2½

Trenton Generals, 4-5, .444, 4

So. Jersey Kings, 2-6, .250, 5½

Jersey Pilots, 1-7, .125, 6½

Ocean Ospreys, 0-4, .000, 5½

Records through Saturday’s games.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .

Comments / 0

Related
suburbanonesports.com

Quakertown Trio Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball

On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Quakertown seniors Ty Everitt, Thomas Kozlusky and Peyton Kochel were recognized for committing to continue their baseball careers at the collegiate level. (Photos provided courtesy of Jennifer Banas/QCHS) Ty Everitt – Washington College (Baseball) Major: Undecided. Final list of colleges: Washington College, Ursinus, Lebanon...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Going to the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley? Some tips on traffic, parking and more.

When the U.S. Senior Open opens this week, there’ll be plenty to do (quietly) around the course at Saucon Valley Country Club. The 2022 Senior Open starts early Thursday morning and rolls through Sunday on the country club’s Old Course, following two days of practice rounds. The 42nd annual United States Golf Association event, part of the PGA Tour Champions series, is teeing off from Saucon Valley Country Club for the third time and first since it was last held at the club in 2000.
HELLERTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nolan Ryan
conshystuff.com

An afternoon at Tee’s

This past Sunday (Father’s Day) my family asked if there was anything I wanted to do. I thought of a few things… mini golf, batting cages, ice cream, warm sunny beach, so… 3 out of 4 were right around the corner at Tee’s. So, we jumped in the car and headed to 707 Conshohocken Road (which is kind of an extension of Elm Street coming through Conshy). Our family played mini golf, both my wife and little guy got a hole in one on 13, my daughter wins the prize for most honest with a score well over 100 and I narrowly beat my wife (she may have let me win for Father’s Day) to take home the mini golf Championship. If anyone at Tee’s is reading this.. maybe you need a mini golf championship event held during the summer, call it the Conshy Cup Classic or something. Name it after whatever bank sponsors it like the music venue in Camden. Anyway, after mini golf we hit the snack stand for some ice cream and then crushed some balls in the batting cages. It was a fun afternoon, close to home. I have fond memories of Woody’s out on Germantown from when I was a kid, I hope my kids remember days like this and will one day bring their kids to Tee’s.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
365traveler.com

19 FUN THINGS TO DO IN ALLENTOWN PA (& LEHIGH VALLEY)

Allentown, PA, located in the Lehigh Valley, is known for its historical importance and award-winning park system, including water attractions, live entertainment, and shows. Founded in 1762 as a small farming village, it is now the 3rd largest city in the state of Pennsylvania. Throughout its history, Allentown played a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Credit union opens Trexlertown Branch, first of 5 planned in Lehigh Valley

TREXLERTOWN, PA. - A credit union announced Tuesday it has opened a new branch, the first of five planned for the Lehigh Valley. Members 1st Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution with more than half a million members and over $6.5 billion in assets. The Trexlertown Branch is located in Allentown at 5605 Hamilton Boulevard.
TREXLERTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Phillies
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Flower Show to move to familiar location in 2023

The Philadelphia Flower Show will return to its indoor location at the Pennsylvania Convention Center next year. The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society made the announcement on Monday morning. The show will take place from March 4 to March 12. The show had been held outdoors the last two year at FDR Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Chick fil A in Hamilton, NJ is Moving

This is big. The rumor is true. The Chick fil A in Hamilton Marketplace is MOVING, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville. For months I've heard that the popular fast food place, on one of the busiest corners of the shopping center on Route 130 North in Hamilton, NJ, was moving across the parking lot to where Ruby Tuesdays once was. Well, it's actually happening.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 43

The newest Miss Pennsylvania joins FOX43 Morning News

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Both the Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions were held over the past week at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts, and the newly-crowned Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, joined FOX43 on June 20 to share her story. Bainbridge hails from Berks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times News

Pl. Valley HS principal takes Towamensing job

Kelli George built a successful 27-year career as a teacher and administrator in Pleasant Valley School District, her alma mater. But when arguably the only job George could see herself leaving for came open in neighboring Palmerton Area School District, she knew she had to take the chance. George was...
PALMERTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Four Area Residents Among Police Academy’s 21 New Grads

BLUE BELL PA – Four area residents are among 21 students who just graduated from the Municipal Police Academy at Montgomery County Community College, the institution announced Wednesday (June 22, 2022). Celebrating in their accomplishments are Jessica Barbitta of Pottstown, Landon Detweiler of Pennsburg, Christopher Douglass of Collegeville, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Katie Cherrix

Four of Philly's Favorite Italian Restaurants

New York City is often regarded as the best place to eat Italian food, but head a little further south, and you'll find that Philly brings some healthy competition. Philadelphia is home to dozens of outstanding Italian eateries, each one with unique dishes and dining atmospheres. Here are four of them you can try next time you are in the area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Local Students Named to Northampton Community College Dean’s List

Saucon Source extends our congratulations to the following students from our coverage area who were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Northampton Community College. The honor is reserved for students who have completed a minimum of six credits and achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale in the spring.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Dermatology Offers Free Skin Cancer Exams to U.S. Senior Open Golfers, Volunteers

St. Luke’s Dermatology provided free skin cancer examinations to golfers and volunteers Monday during the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem. “We want to support Saucon Valley Country Club as it hosts the U.S. Senior Open and use the national spotlight as an opportunity to remind people–golfers, specifically–about having safe fun in the sun,” explained Andrew C. Krakowski, MD, chair of the Department of Dermatology and the Program Director for the Residency in Dermatology at St. Luke’s University Health Network.
BETHLEHEM, PA
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy