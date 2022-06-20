Pedestrian killed, MPD seeks hit-and-run driver

Milwaukee police are trying to find the driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian before fleeing near 28th and Atkinson early Monday morning.

Police said a black 2010-2011 Audi A4 sedan hit the pedestrian just before 4 a.m. The driver then drove off westbound on Atkinson.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said the Audi should be missing the passenger side mirror and have damage to the right front bumper.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tweeted Monday that the victim is a 45-year-old woman.

The victim's family reached out to TMJ4 News on Tuesday, identifying her as Kiana Chesser.

"I would like to say my sister was full of life," Chesser's sister Ashanti said in an email to TMJ4 News. "She loved her family. She leaves behind three children and we would like for anyone who has information to please contact the authorities so our family can have some closure."

Kiana Chesser's sister Ashanti



Kiana Chesser.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip