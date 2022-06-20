ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightning look to get back to basics in critical Game 3

By Chad Mills
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
After the embarrassing performance in Game 2, the Tampa Bay Lightning are ready to prove their quest for a third-straight Stanley Cup isn’t over in a critical Game 3.

Playing on home ice for the first time in this year’s Stanley Cup Final, the Bolts face a 0-2 hole that Coach Jon Cooper believes his team can escape.

“It’s not an ideal situation we’re in,” he said Sunday. “But, it’s not insurmountable.”

Both Cooper and Lightning right wing Corey Perry pointed out the last time the team triumphed over adversity. Just days ago, the Lightning became Eastern Conference champions after winning four straight following a 2-0 series lead by the New York Rangers.

“We found a way to win Game 3 at the end of the game…and it rejuvenated us,” Perry said.

This time, though, the Bolts will need to win four of the next five games against a juggernaut: a Colorado Avalanche team that used its speed and depth to dominate the Lightning in every way possible during Game 2.

Cooper said his team needs to reflect on itself before Monday night’s game.

“I think we’ve got to get back to our basics and why we’ve had success, and like I said, focus a little more on us,” he said.

“We can be better,” added Perry. “We can be quicker with the puck. Turnovers. We can start playing north a little bit faster, and once we start doing that, we can get back to our game.”

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

