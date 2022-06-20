ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, ME

Southport Central School to set up long-term philanthropy project

By Isabelle Curtis
 2 days ago

Last year, students in grades four through six at Southport Central School learned about philanthropy with help from an anonymous donation to a student-determined organization. While the program did not happen this year due to timing issues, the school is working to formalize this process for the future, Principal Lisa...

Southport has a decision.. and it’s an easy one!!

This letter is being re-printed in it’s original text. The Register edited it when a complaint was made about the ‘failed’ “Land for Southport’s Future”. I, Jennie Mitchell, am putting it out there that this is a bad deal for Southport. Readfield just axed the whole concept with Axiom because it was a bad deal for their town. The needed sign up to make it tax neutral is not even close and the selectmen have just doubled down on a bad bet which will cost the taxpayers of Southport big bucks.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Welcome to Windjammer Days!

Windjammer Days has been the Boothbay region’s summertime drawing card for 60 years. Despite its being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, the now week-long festival honoring our boat-building heritage draws thousands down Route 27 to our shores. This year’s events will be held between Sunday, June 26...
BOOTHBAY, ME
Service for Mary Catherine Wilson

Mary Catherine A. Wilson, 41, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2022 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Friends are welcome to join the family for a memorial visitation on Thursday, June 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, 975 Wiscasset Rd, Boothbay. A funeral mass service will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace, 82 Atlantic Avenue, Boothbay Harbor on June 24 at 10 a.m.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Anna Moorman Now Licensed as an Insurance Consultant in Maine

Anna Moorman, a member of the benefits team at Allen Insurance and Financial specializing in individual health insurance and Medicare, is now a licensed life & health insurance consultant in Maine. "Anna's efforts demonstrate her deep commitment to continuing professional development," said Mike Pierce, company president. "This commitment is important...
MAINE STATE
A special thanks to the voters

I want to thank the residents of House District 48 in Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, Edgecomb, Southport, South Bristol and Westport Island for voting for me in the June 14 primary election. I am deeply moved and grateful to the voters for their confidence in my ability to lead and continue to serve as your State Legislator. I would like to express my sincere thanks to my family, friends and many volunteers for their hard work and dedication during this primary election season. I would like to extend my best wishes to Tom Moroney; he ran an honorable campaign.
BOOTHBAY, ME
Wurui Dunn Joins Newcastle Realty

Originally from China, Wurui Dunn brings international expertise and experience to her role as a sales agent at Newcastle Realty. Currently a resident of Wiscasset, Wurui has a strong appreciation of the unique domestic architecture found here in Maine. With decades of experience working in the antiques business, Wurui has a keen eye for seeing both value and potential as they stand which gives her a leading edge when serving real estate clients.
NEWCASTLE, ME
Great day

Especially in the warmer months when more events happen, we cover them every week, each important for its cause, attendees’ enjoyment, or often both. One in Wiscasset Friday had a lot going for it – attendance, sun and the cause of celebrating the life and legacy of a major civil rights advocate from nearly a century ago, whose causes are still relevant and whose works can still teach, support and inspire Americans.
WISCASSET, ME
Southport heads to polls for second time this month

Selectman Smith Climo calls the proposed municipally owned broadband project “the future.” On June 28, residents will head to the polls to vote on three referendum questions regarding the $2.1 million project. The first article would revoke authority given to selectmen creating the municipally owned network. The second would create a fund connecting the 10% of addresses without internet services. The final question would affirm last year’s vote.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Re: Southport broadband issues

Southport Selectmen’s latest emotional fit should prove to islanders that the broadband debate was never about Southport’s future. By refusing to accept Spectrum’s offer to wire up the 21 unserved houses for $0, and digging in on our Broadband Committee’s alternative costing $2.4m of taxpayer money, it’s clear our Selectmen are more concerned about their egos than our finances.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Wiscasset Art Walk season opener June 30

Celebrating its 10th year, Wiscasset Art Walk (WAW) will be presenting a series of summertime evenings that highlight art and art-making, music and performance, and community connections. The 2022 season kicks off on Thursday, June 30 from 5 to 8 p.m. Wiscasset Art Walk invites visitors to stroll the sidewalks...
WISCASSET, ME
American Legion Post 36

I don’t normally provide congressional legislation that is pending until it becomes law, but the legislation that just passed the Senate 84-14 and will pass the House probably this week and expected to be signed by President Joe Biden shortly there after is critically important and affects some Vietnam veterans in this region so I am giving a heads up now. The bill adds hypertension and monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance, or MGUS, to the list of illnesses linked to Agent Orange exposure. It also expands the geographic areas and service dates for eligibility for benefits, including Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Guam and American Samoa and their territorial waters, and Johnston Atoll or any ship that called on the atoll, on certain dates. At the time, our presence in Thailand, Laos, and Cambodia was not something our veterans could discuss and sometimes not shown in documents typically used by the VA to determine benefits. This bill, when it becomes law, should rectify this. This bill will also improve access to benefits for post-911 veterans exposed to burn pits. Once this bill becomes law, if you think it might apply to medical conditions you are facing now, you should file a claim with the VA. Ed Harmon, our Post Service Officer, or I can help you with that process.
BOOTHBAY, ME
No, yes and no

Southport voters – By the time you read this in the Register our public hearing on Wednesday,June 22 will have come and gone. Now it comes down to voting on Tuesday, June, 28. I hope you are confident that your Select Board of Marylou, Gerry and I always have the best interest of Southport in mind. We completely support the establishment of an island owned Fiber Optic Network available to every household and business on Southport. This project will continue our tradition of our island being forward thinking and inclusive. We encourage a vote of No on Question Two , Yes on Question Three and No on Question Four.
SOUTHPORT, ME
Wiscasset police blotter

Wiscasset Police Department reported the following for May 16 through June 15:. May 17, John Mackenzie, 53, of Wiscasset was summonsed for Failure to Register Vehicle and Attaching False Plates, by Sgt. Perry Hatch. May 18, Meredith Anderson, 25, of Wiscasset was arrested for Domestic Violence Assault, by Hatch. May...
WISCASSET, ME
Taylor’s Blue Eyed Girl wins fastest working lobster boat

Andrew Taylor of Southport, owner of Blue Eyed Girl, defended his title as the Fastest Working Lobster Boat, at the Charles Begin Memorial Lobster Boat Races in Boothbay Harbor on Saturday, June 18. Forty boats competed in the first race of the Maine Lobster Boat Racing season. Taylor’s boat defeated...
SOUTHPORT, ME
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursdays 6-8PM

Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th Married with Chitlins.
BOOTHBAY, ME

