ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Fastest runners for the Minnesota Twins

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdVwJ_0gGD3m5A00
akihirohatako // Shutterstock

Fastest runners for the Minnesota Twins

Imagine being a catcher watching as Ty Cobb came running toward home plate at full speed, fearless of barrelling into you in order to score a run. Or being a pitcher eyeing Ricky Henderson on first, anxious not to give him his 1,400th stolen base. These guys were fast —no doubt about it—but just how fast they were, we can’t really say.

Technology has come a long way since those players’ time on the field. During the 2017 season, Major League Baseball introduced Sprint Speed , which “is a Statcast metric that aims to more precisely quantify speed by measuring how many feet per second a player runs in his fastest one-second window.” The metric currently includes “qualified runs” from two different categories: runs of two bases or more on hits that aren’t home runs, and home-to-first runs on “topped” or “weakly hit” balls. The best of these runs are averaged, and any run of at least 30 ft/sec is known as a Bolt.

Why is this metric useful? According to MLB, “approximately seven full-effort strides can be captured over the course of a one-second window, so Sprint Speed rewards those who can sustain their speed over a longer period of time.” On a more strategic level, teams can now examine those stats to determine how to best defend against a hitter or base runner who has a tendency to bolt. (Or on the flipside, how to play against a slow runner.)

The stat has proven to be a useful one, as the total number of stolen bases has been on the decline since Sprint Speed was introduced. In 2012, 3,230 bases were stolen between the American and National Leagues, and that was the last time the number broke 3,000. In 2021, that number decreased to 2,209.

Stacker compiled a list of the runners for the Minnesota Twins whose measured sprint speeds were the highest, using data from MLB’s Statcast tracking system. Players are ranked by the highest average sprint speed through the end of May 2022 with ties broken using the average time from home to first.

#10. 1B Luis Arraez - 26.6 feet/second
- #257 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 63
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.54

#9. SS Carlos Correa - 26.9 feet/second
- #231 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 52
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.56

#8. LF Trevor Larnach - 27.2 feet/second
- #207 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 36
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.46

#7. LF Alex Kirilloff - 27.4 feet/second
- #186 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 14
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#6. CF Gilberto Celestino - 27.6 feet/second
- #167 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 34
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.49

#5. LF Nick Gordon - 27.9 feet/second
- #131 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 35
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.43

#4. RF Max Kepler - 28 feet/second
- #121 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 61
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.36

#3. 2B Jorge Polanco - 28.1 feet/second
- #96 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 42
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.19

#2. SS Royce Lewis - 28.4 feet/second
- #74 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 15
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#1. CF Byron Buxton - 28.9 feet/second
- #33 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 36
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

The Yankees have found their long-term solution at 2nd base with resurgent season

The month of June has been lucrative for New York Yankees’ second baseman Gleyber Torres. The 25-year-old infielder hosts a .320 batting average with a 39.3% on-base rate and a .680 slugging percentage. He’s hit four homers with 16 hits over 50 at-bats, tallying eight RBIs and just 10 strikeouts.
MLB
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani fans career-high 13 as Angels blank Royals

Shohei Ohtani threw eight scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out a career-high 13 to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The performance came one night after Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Minnesota

Guardians score 4 in 9th to rally past Twins 11-10

MINNEAPOLIS -- Oscar Gonzalez tied the game with a two-run single and scored on Owen Miller's go-ahead sacrifice fly as the Cleveland Guardians rallied for four runs in the ninth inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 11-10 on Wednesday night.Gonzalez homered earlier and finished with four RBIs for the surging Guardians, who have won the first two in a three-game series to take a one-game lead over Minnesota atop the AL Central. The teams also meet five times in four days next week in Cleveland.Carlos Correa hit two home runs for the Twins, who have lost four of five and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
numberfire.com

Trevor Larnach taking seat Tuesday for Twins

Minnesota Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians. Larnach is taking a seat for the series opener amid a 3-for-25 slide at the plate in his last seven starts. Gilberto Celestino is replacing Larnach in left field and hitting eighth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy