Niall Horan spotted at former 1D bandmate Harry Styles' Love On Tour Wembley show

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Harry Styles performed his Love On Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday and had none other than former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan cheering him on in the audience - and 1D fans are beside themselves.

While the popular boyband went on hiatus in 2016, it appears the pair are still supporting each other's solo endeavours six years on.

Styles has toured the UK with his series of Love on Tour concerts this year after he released his third studio album Harry's House last month.

The As It Was singer paid tribute to his boyband roots during the gig, and Horan was there to witness it.

At the concert on Sunday, June 19, eagle-eyed audience members managed to spot the smiley Slow Hands singer in the stands having a whale of a time as Styles (and the rest of Wembley Stadium crowd) sang the 1D classic What Makes You Beautiful.

Of course, One Direction fans were delighted to see Horan supporting Styles and footage quickly spread across social media of Horan enjoying Styles' set.

Some couldn't get over the fact Harry sang the song by himself as Niall watched on, and it's fair to say they were feeling emotional.



Others humorously noted that if Horan was singing along, then it kind of counts as a 1D reunion (of sorts)...










On the topic of a possible 1D reunion, Styles recently hinted at the possibility in the future in an interview on The Spout podcast .

“I don’t know. I mean, I think the thought of it is really nice," Styles told host Tamara Dhia.

"I think we all went through something really special together and there’s a lot of love there. So yeah, I think if there’s a moment for us to do it in the right way, I think it’d be great.”

Meanwhile, Horan has also previously agreed that it would be "stupid" for One Direction not to reunite.

"We'd be absolutely ridiculous not to reform the band. We haven’t really spoken about the 'whens' but we do know we will. We have all said individually that we will and I think it would be stupid if we didn’t," Horan told RTÉ Entertainment .

Good news for 1D fans then!

