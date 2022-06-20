Brooklyn artist highlights Black queer and trans community through photography

One Brooklyn artist hopes to change the photography scene with their perspective on the Black queer and trans community.

For Alex Webster, photography is always a collaboration between the subject and the person behind the camera.

"Being able to show myself through other people, and likewise them being able to show themselves through me, is what makes doing photography something that I get up in the morning and continue to do," says Webster.

As a Brooklyn-based artist, their work highlights people in the Black queer and trans community and their stories. Through their camera lens, they have captured characters that have reached beyond the queer community in New York.

They strive to create a world that focuses on the jubilance of the community, rather than the trauma and violence - changing the old narratives of photography. They hope their work offers more visibility for the Black queer and trans community going forward.