Broome County roadwork update
BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The following roadwork is happening around Broome County this week:
- Paving will take place on East Windsor Rd
- Patching will occur on Edson Rd in Windsor and will continue on various other County roads
- Repairs to minor damage caused by flooding will occur in the Eastern part of the County
- Ditching will be performed on East Maine and Caldwell Hill Rds
- The Highway Division will be changing road culverts on Lower Stella Ireland and Nowlan Rds
- Striping will take place along various County and Town roadways with paint truck
- Mowing continues along the right of way throughout the County roadway system
According to Broome County officials.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.
Comments / 0