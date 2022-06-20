ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Fastest runners for the Kansas City Royals

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdVwJ_0gGD3JgD00
akihirohatako // Shutterstock

Fastest runners for the Kansas City Royals

Imagine being a catcher watching as Ty Cobb came running toward home plate at full speed, fearless of barrelling into you in order to score a run. Or being a pitcher eyeing Ricky Henderson on first, anxious not to give him his 1,400th stolen base. These guys were fast —no doubt about it—but just how fast they were, we can’t really say.

Technology has come a long way since those players’ time on the field. During the 2017 season, Major League Baseball introduced Sprint Speed , which “is a Statcast metric that aims to more precisely quantify speed by measuring how many feet per second a player runs in his fastest one-second window.” The metric currently includes “qualified runs” from two different categories: runs of two bases or more on hits that aren’t home runs, and home-to-first runs on “topped” or “weakly hit” balls. The best of these runs are averaged, and any run of at least 30 ft/sec is known as a Bolt.

Why is this metric useful? According to MLB, “approximately seven full-effort strides can be captured over the course of a one-second window, so Sprint Speed rewards those who can sustain their speed over a longer period of time.” On a more strategic level, teams can now examine those stats to determine how to best defend against a hitter or base runner who has a tendency to bolt. (Or on the flipside, how to play against a slow runner.)

The stat has proven to be a useful one, as the total number of stolen bases has been on the decline since Sprint Speed was introduced. In 2012, 3,230 bases were stolen between the American and National Leagues, and that was the last time the number broke 3,000. In 2021, that number decreased to 2,209.

Stacker compiled a list of the runners for the Kansas City Royals whose measured sprint speeds were the highest, using data from MLB’s Statcast tracking system. Players are ranked by the highest average sprint speed through the end of May 2022 with ties broken using the average time from home to first.

#10. LF Andrew Benintendi - 27.1 feet/second
- #215 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 83
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.43

#9. DH Ryan O'Hearn - 27.2 feet/second
- #210 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 10
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#8. CF Kyle Isbel - 27.4 feet/second
- #187 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 23
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#7. 2B Nicky Lopez - 27.5 feet/second
- #172 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 74
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.25

#6. 1B Hunter Dozier - 27.9 feet/second
- #134 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 58
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.49

#5. C MJ Melendez - 27.9 feet/second
- #127 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 27
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.23

#4. RF Edward Olivares - 28.2 feet/second
- #95 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 18
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#3. CF Michael A. Taylor - 28.2 feet/second
- #88 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 30
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.28

#2. RF Whit Merrifield - 28.5 feet/second
- #62 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 65
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.33

#1. 3B Bobby Witt Jr. - 30.4 feet/second
- #1 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 65
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.13

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels play in game 2 of series

Kansas City Royals (24-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (33-37, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -178, Royals +153; over/under is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Max Stassi sitting Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Stassi is being replaced behind the plate by Kurt Suzuki versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 152 plate appearances this season, Stassi has a .233 batting average with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani fans career-high 13 as Angels blank Royals

Shohei Ohtani threw eight scoreless innings, allowed just two hits and struck out a career-high 13 to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The performance came one night after Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
numberfire.com

Carlos Santana not in Royals' Monday lineup

The Kansas City Royals did not list Carlos Santana in their lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. The veteran will take the night off while Kyle Isbel joins the starting lineup in right field and bats seventh. MJ Melendez will move from right field down to designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Salvador Perez sitting for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Perez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Nicky Lopez entering the lineup at second base and MJ Melendez catching. Lopez will bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Nicky Lopez batting ninth for Royals on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lopez will start at second base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Salvador Perez moves to the bench with MJ Melendez moving from right field to catcher.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

LOOK: Adult and kid fans swap baseballs in the stands at Angels-Royals matchup

Baseball can produce some very special moments for young fans and one of them popped up during Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals. In the bottom of the second inning, Angels left-fielder Brandon Marsh flied out to Royals right-fielder MJ Melendez for the final out of the frame After Melendez made the catch, he decided to toss the ball into the stands as many players often do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy