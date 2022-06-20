ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Fastest runners for the San Francisco Giants

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XdVwJ_0gGD3BcP00
akihirohatako // Shutterstock

Fastest runners for the San Francisco Giants

Imagine being a catcher watching as Ty Cobb came running toward home plate at full speed, fearless of barrelling into you in order to score a run. Or being a pitcher eyeing Ricky Henderson on first, anxious not to give him his 1,400th stolen base. These guys were fast —no doubt about it—but just how fast they were, we can’t really say.

Technology has come a long way since those players’ time on the field. During the 2017 season, Major League Baseball introduced Sprint Speed , which “is a Statcast metric that aims to more precisely quantify speed by measuring how many feet per second a player runs in his fastest one-second window.” The metric currently includes “qualified runs” from two different categories: runs of two bases or more on hits that aren’t home runs, and home-to-first runs on “topped” or “weakly hit” balls. The best of these runs are averaged, and any run of at least 30 ft/sec is known as a Bolt.

Why is this metric useful? According to MLB, “approximately seven full-effort strides can be captured over the course of a one-second window, so Sprint Speed rewards those who can sustain their speed over a longer period of time.” On a more strategic level, teams can now examine those stats to determine how to best defend against a hitter or base runner who has a tendency to bolt. (Or on the flipside, how to play against a slow runner.)

The stat has proven to be a useful one, as the total number of stolen bases has been on the decline since Sprint Speed was introduced. In 2012, 3,230 bases were stolen between the American and National Leagues, and that was the last time the number broke 3,000. In 2021, that number decreased to 2,209.

Stacker compiled a list of the runners for the San Francisco Giants whose measured sprint speeds were the highest, using data from MLB’s Statcast tracking system. Players are ranked by the highest average sprint speed through the end of May 2022 with ties broken using the average time from home to first.

#10. 3B Evan Longoria - 25.7 feet/second
- #343 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 10
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#9. RF LaMonte Wade Jr. - 25.9 feet/second
- #326 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 11
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#8. 3B Jason Vosler - 26.2 feet/second
- #300 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 11
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#7. C Joey Bart - 26.5 feet/second
- #276 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 11
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#6. CF Mike Yastrzemski - 26.9 feet/second
- #227 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 42
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.44

#5. 2B Donovan Walton - 27.6 feet/second
- #169 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 12
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#4. CF Steven Duggar - 27.7 feet/second
- #157 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 10
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): not available

#3. 2B Thairo Estrada - 28 feet/second
- #120 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 89
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.32

#2. RF Luis González - 28 feet/second
- #115 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 41
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.26

#1. Austin Slater - 28.1 feet/second
- #102 in average sprint speed among MLB baserunners this year
- Competitive runs recorded: 21
- Average time from home to first (in seconds): 4.35

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers trade Trayce Thompson to Los Angeles Dodgers for cash considerations

The Detroit Tigers traded outfielder Trayce Thompson to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, according to sources, as Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts landed on the injured list with a cracked right rib. Upon learning Betts will miss at least a couple weeks, the Dodgers began searching for a right-handed bat as a short-term replacement in the outfield. He suffered the injury in the first inning of last Wednesday's game. ...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Giants' Brandon Crawford sitting versus Braves Monday

The San Francisco Giants did not list Brandon Crawford in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Crawford will start on the sidelines in Monday's game while Evan Longoria steps back into the lineup at third base. Longoria will bat fifth while Wilmer Flores skips to second base and Thairo Estrada moves back to shortstop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Atlanta Braves host the San Francisco Giants Wednesday

San Francisco Giants (38-29, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-30, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (6-4, 2.84 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 5.08 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -123, Giants +104; over/under is 8...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Austin Nola not in Padres' lineup on Tuesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nola is being replaced behind the plate by Jorge Alfaro versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 180 plate appearances this season, Nola has a .227 batting average with a .604 OPS, 2 home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Braves play the Giants leading series 2-1

San Francisco Giants (38-30, third in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-30, second in the NL East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -130, Giants +110; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Atlanta is 40-30 overall and...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Flores will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat eighth versus right-hander Spencer Strider and the Braves. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.1...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Diamondbacks drop second straight to Padres, this time in 11 innings

SAN DIEGO — Jordan Luplow’s throw arrived at home plate a half-second after a sliding Jose Azocar, and as the Diamondbacks slowly walked off the field, the San Diego Padres bounded out of their dugout to celebrate their 3-2, 11-inning win. By and large, the Diamondbacks this season have managed to beat the teams they are supposed to beat. They have struggled against everyone else — in particular when it comes to those teams ahead of them in their...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Ricky Henderson
NBC Sports

Phillies get their top defensive infielder back from injured list

While Bryce Harper remains out with a blister on his left hand that became infected, the Phillies got their top defensive infielder, Johan Camargo, back from the injured list in time for Tuesday's series opener in Texas against the Rangers. Camargo, who missed 14 games with a right knee strain,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy