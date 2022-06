EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has died from the crash involving a cement truck in the Town of Eaton on Tuesday. According to an updated release, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the two occupants of the car were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle was an 18-year-old female from Green Bay. The 18-year-old sustained serious injuries from the crash.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO