Bismarck Fire Department responds to two fires at apartment building

Near 12:38 a.m. on June 20, the Central Dakota Communications Center received a distress call due to a fire that had broken out at an apartment building on West Century Avenue’s 400 block.

The first firefighters to arrive found a three-story apartment building with fire visible from the windows of an apartment on the second floor, as well as smoke coming from a separate multi-unit garage.

After evacuating the occupants, hose lines were brought to the apartment’s exterior to prevent the fire from spreading to the attic. Once any outside flames were put out, fire crews entered the building with a hose to quickly locate and put out the apartment fire, later moving on to the garage unit fire. Both buildings were ventilated to clear any remaining smoke and overhauled to find and extinguish any remaining smoldering material.

In total, seven vehicles and 20 firefighters were dispatched to the apartment and were successfully able to evacuate the area and put out the fires with help from the Bismarck Police Department and Metro Area Ambulance.

No injuries were reported to any occupants of the apartment building or any occupants, although heavy fire and smoke damage was noted from the apartment of origin. Lighter smoke damage was also observed throughout the apartment’s second and third floors. Fire damage in the garage area was limited to the garage of origin as well, with smoke damage reported throughout the building.

The cause of these fires is currently still under investigation.

