Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Penn-Trafford, Greensburg Salem among biggest moves in basketball realignment

You really can go home again. Janet Sardon sat in the library at Thomas Jefferson High School on a recent Friday morning. She recalled her days as a student in the district. “I can remember that time of my life walking into (then) Pleasant Hills Elementary and my days in the high school, especially playing in the band,” said Sardon. “I had some amazing experiences there and had many inspirational teachers.”

JEFFERSON HILLS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO