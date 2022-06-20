ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Westmoreland H.S. notebook: Penn-Trafford, Greensburg Salem among biggest moves in basketball realignment

By Bill Beckner Jr.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is just starting, but the WPIAL has its new basketball sections in place for the next winter season. The biggest movers in Westmoreland County are Penn-Trafford and Greensburg Salem, which are dropping from Class 6A. Penn-Trafford will be in 5A in boys and girls hoops. The Greensburg Salem...

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pair of eagles helps Neal Shipley win 119th West Penn Open

Neal Shipley didn’t allow a slow start derail his game Wednesday during the final round of the 119th annual West Penn Open. The future Ohio State Buckeye used two eagles and some clutch putts down the stretch to capture the tournament at The Club of Nevillewood. Shipley, a Central...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn-Trafford area: Car cruise at Bushy Run, teachers hired, more

Classic and custom cars, trucks or modified vehicles will compete for trophies at the Bushy Run Classic Car Cruise from noon to 4 p.m. July 9 at the Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 in Penn Township. There is no charge for drivers to enter their vehicles in the car...
PENN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Golf notebook: Oakmont's Devin Gee leads West Penn Open after 1 round

Oakmont Country Club head professional Devin Gee shot a 4-under-par 68 on Monday during the opening round of the 119th Annual West Penn Open at the Club at Nevillewood. Gee had five birdies including three consecutive (holes 6-8). He holds a one-shot lead against Mt. Lebanon’s Kevin Shields and Peters...
OAKMONT, PA
Pitt News

Column | Pitt football doesn’t need to change its uniforms

Pitt football will kick off against West Virginia in less than three months. The two teams will renew the century-long rivalry when the Mountaineers fly up — or more likely, drive up — to Pittsburgh for the battle on Sept. 1. When the foes meet, West Virginia will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Loftis takes over as new girls coach at South Park

For the first time since 2018, the Elizabeth Forward boys basketball program will be looking for a new sideline leader. Matt Loftis recently resigned after four seasons to take the girls basketball coaching position at South Park. Loftis’ hire was approved on June 13, while his resignation was accepted during EF’s school board meeting on June 15.
ELIZABETH, PA
wtae.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued in western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH — A severe thunderstormwarning is in effect in Allegheny, Beaver, Fayette, Washington and Butler counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, and in Westmoreland, Indiana and Armstrong counties until 6:15 p.m. Additionally, there is a severe thunderstorm watch for counties throughout western Pennsylvania until 10 p.m. Watch the forecast in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New West Jefferson Hills superintendent to lead alma mater

You really can go home again. Janet Sardon sat in the library at Thomas Jefferson High School on a recent Friday morning. She recalled her days as a student in the district. “I can remember that time of my life walking into (then) Pleasant Hills Elementary and my days in the high school, especially playing in the band,” said Sardon. “I had some amazing experiences there and had many inspirational teachers.”
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Notebook#Highschoolsports#Wpial#Franklin Regional#The Golden Lions#North Catholic#Riverview#Canon Mcmillan
macaronikid.com

5 of the "Best Scoops" in North Huntingdon, Latrobe, and More

I asked Macaroni KID North Huntingdon's Facebook followers, "What's the scoop? Who has the best icecream?" and here's their answers. I'm looking forward to enjoying some sweet treats!. 1. Cone Zone | Latrobe, PA. 2. Kerber's Dairy | North Huntingdon, PA. They have a very impressive flavor list that you...
LATROBE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Severe thunderstorm downs trees, wires in Southwestern Pennsylvania

A storm blew through Southwestern Pennsylvania early Wednesday evening and toppled numerous trees, knocking out electricity and damaging homes. West Penn Power reported it had about 18,270 customers without electricity in Southwestern Pennsylvania, primarily in Westmoreland, Washington, Indiana, Butler and Fayette counties, as of 11:30 p.m. Duquesne Light reported 114...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Crash near Mt. Pleasant sends driver to hospital

The male driver of a car involved in a one-vehicle crash along Route 31 was flown to UPMC Presbyterian hospital in Pittsburgh late Wednesday, according to state police at Greensburg. The Honda Accord veered off the westbound lane of Route 31 after 9 p.m. and hit a tree along Laurelwood...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PrimoHoagies opening in Pittsburgh's Strip District with free hoagies

Pittsburgh’s Strip District is getting a new sandwich shop. The city’s first PrimoHoagies site is set to open in the Terminal Building on Smallman Street on Thursday. The first 100 customers in line after a 9:45 a.m. ribbon cutting can get a free Primo-sized hoagie. After that, customers in the rewards program can get Primo-sized hoagies for $6.99 during opening day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Clarion, Fayette, Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegheny; Armstrong; Beaver; Butler; Clarion; Fayette; Forest; Greene; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango; Washington; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 402 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BUTLER CLARION FAYETTE FOREST GREENE INDIANA JEFFERSON VENANGO WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Norwin area: Seniors plan trip, class reunion set, more

North Huntingdon Seniors is offering a one day trip to the Amish area of Sugarcreek, Ohio, on July 14. The event will feature the opportunity for shopping at Shrock’s Heritage Village, along with the show “Josiah for President” at Star Theater, with dinner to follow. Bus departs...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegheny, Beaver, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Butler The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Economy, or near Cranberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Economy, O`hara Township, Bellevue, and Wexford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

