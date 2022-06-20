ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Senior Center spotlight

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY — Deborah Wheeler, from Sidney, is a newer member who joined...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Annual Shrine art show, sale planned

MARIA STEIN – The 12th Annual Shrine Art Show & Sale will be held June 25 – July 8, 2022. For those who plan to visit the show, over 80 pieces will also be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room. See thought-provoking works of art from talented artists, including many available for purchase (a portion of these sales go directly to support the Shrine). While you’re there, cast your vote for your favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.
MARIA STEIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Healthy Living workshops offered in July

DAYTON — Two free six-week Healthy Living phone discussion workshops will be offered in July. Healthy Living with Chronic Pain – Phone discussion group begins on July 11, taking place Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m. Healthy Living with Chronic Conditions – Phone discussion group begins July 13,...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Countryfest offers new, traditional fun

MARIA STEIN – New activities ranging from an acrobatic circus, a comedic magic show and a revival of a sing-a-long tradition join old favorites like tractor square dancing and big machine pulling contests at the 2022 Maria Stein Countryfest set for June 24, 25 and 26. Don Huelskamp, Countryfest...
MARIA STEIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Morgan’s Place Cemetery begins its journey

SIDNEY — With the cooperation of the weather, Morgan’s Place Cemetery has taken a huge step to becoming a reality. Several weeks ago, the official groundbreaking took place, but recently excavation was begun by Quentin Larison of Pullins Drainage and Excavating to create a parking lot and eventually burial plots. This is all part of Phase One of the cemetery. Another aspect of Phase One will be a memorial wall to remember babies that were not able to be respectfully buried in the past.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celebrating 65 years of memories

FORT LORAMIE — Memories of years gone by were shared when 13 members of the Anna High School Class of 1957 gathered for their 65th class reunion at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie on June 7. When the class started school, they were in three buildings, Anna, McCartyville...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Reader comments on recent article

This is in response to item 6-16 about Ben Wilson having cancer at “29.” I was 69 in Oct. 2007 when I had cancer in my right tonsil. I had to go to James in Columbus for surgery, then in March 2008 I had 18 inches of my colon removed, several years later I’ve had three bladder tumors removed. I didn’t have any fund raising events to help me. I did have insurance. There are a lot of children that have cancer also. I hope Ben does well. I too had three daughters born in 1955, 1957, 1958. I’m still alive at 84.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Versailles students make Broadway debut

VERSAILLES — Two Versailles High School students are making their way to Broadway. “Every theater kid dreams of being on Broadway. It’s the top of the top. You can’t go any higher in the theater world,” Linsey Ausborn said. When Isabel Rawlins learned she and her...
VERSAILLES, OH
#Senior Center
Sidney Daily News

New Knoxville ready for Indepence Day celebration

NEW KNOXVILLE – Rod Farley, president of the June 24 and 25 New Knoxville 2022 Independence Day Celebration committee says “From the Little Miss Firecracker pageant to our famous New Knoxville fireworks show, our festival will host traditional activities and live entertainment at New Knoxville Community Park.”. He...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Uniting a community of cyclists

SIDNEY — The heatwave ebbed away over the weekend, just in time for cyclists to ride into Sidney for the Great Ohio Bicycling Adventure. “When you talk to the riders, they are just all excited and tickled to be back. Everybody’s really excited, and we’re concentrated on providing a good experience for the riders that show,” GOBA Chairman Jeff Stephens said. “The host towns are just fantastic and they’ve put together a great set of activities and attractions, and local volunteer groups and small organizations are coming forward. All the surrounding small towns we go through are hosting lunch stops, so everybody is just back to normal and excited to have our riders here, and our riders are excited to have a more normal experience.”
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A change in leadership at The Salvation Army

SIDNEY – The Salvation Army has announced Capt. Samantha Lockard will be reassigned to The Salvation Army in Delaware, Ohio at the end of June. “It is with great joy and great sorrow that I share about my upcoming move to Delaware” said Lockard. “The last three years in Shelby County have been truly amazing. I have met so many wonderful people, who I am blessed to call friends.”
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Farmers & Merchants to acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation

ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Farmers & Merchants State Bank, has announced it has signed an agreement and plan of merger with Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation (PPSF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, in a stock and cash transaction.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

ARRL Field Day Contest set

SIDNEY — The 2022 ARRL Field Day Contest will be held for 24 hours from 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, through 2 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the EMA building, 800 Fair Road. The public is invited to join the Shelby County Amateur Radio Emergency Services (SCARES) group for this event. A variety of amateur radio equipment using voice (on air communication)as well as digital communication connecting PC/laptops with radios.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Toni K. Paul, 65, of Botkins, was charged with failure to file registration, $130 fine. Jayden Leymar Myles, 21, of Hamilton, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Neu hired as United Way Community Development director

SIDNEY — The Shelby County United Way has announced the addition of Emily Neu as Community Development director. Neu brings vast professional and non-profit experience to this new role. She has over 25 years of marketing and sales experience with the last 18 years as the Marketing Manager at Conagra Brands. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Marketing from Wright State University and her Master’s in Business Administration from Louisiana State University.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Moving a 50-ton tank

The old VFW M60 tank passes by the water tower on Fourth Avenue as it is transported on a flatbed trailer to its new home at the Sidney Veterans Center on Tuesday, June 21. The 50-ton tank was removed by Mantor Auto and Truck Repair from its place next to what used to be the Sidney VFW Post 4239 located at exit 94. Sidney VFW Post 4239 Trustee Bill Carpenter, of rural Sidney, contacted the U.S. Army 18 months ago to get permission to move the tank. After months of filling out paperwork Carpenter got permission to make the move. The tank was escorted by Shelby County Sheriff Sgt. Ed Garrett with other law enforcement blocking off roads as the tank made its way up Interstate 75 to exit 92 then back down I-75 to exit 93 where it was driven from St. Marys Avenue to West Russell Road and then Fourth Avenue before arriving at the Shelby County Veterans Center.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney BOE hires principals, assistant principal

SIDNEY — Preparation for the 2022-23 school year is underway as the Sidney City Schools Board of Education hired principals and assistant principals during Monday’s meeting. Christopher Lucius was hired as Sidney Middle School assistant principal effective Aug. 1, 2022. He received a two-year contract and will be...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

BOE approves contractor for air conditioning project

SIDNEY — A contractor for the multi-site air conditioning project for Sidney City Schools was selected during Monday night’s board of education meeting. Three bids were received for the project with Slagle Mechanical Contractors receiving the contract. Their bid was for $1,391,560 plus alternate bids for two building boilers at a cost of $39,920 each. The boilers will be installed at Longfellow and Emerson schools.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pump up the jam

People listen to music performed on a stage erected in front of the Historic Sidney Theatre during the first annual Sidney Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, June 18. The new festival featured multiple bands, kids games on the courtsquare, art for sale and food stands.
SIDNEY, OH

