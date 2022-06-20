Senior Center spotlight

The old VFW M60 tank passes by the water tower on Fourth Avenue as it is transported on a flatbed trailer to its new home at the Sidney Veterans Center on Tuesday, June 21. The 50-ton tank was removed by Mantor Auto and Truck Repair from its place next to what used to be the Sidney VFW Post 4239 located at exit 94. Sidney VFW Post 4239 Trustee Bill Carpenter, of rural Sidney, contacted the U.S. Army 18 months ago to get permission to move the tank. After months of filling out paperwork Carpenter got permission to make the move. The tank was escorted by Shelby County Sheriff Sgt. Ed Garrett with other law enforcement blocking off roads as the tank made its way up Interstate 75 to exit 92 then back down I-75 to exit 93 where it was driven from St. Marys Avenue to West Russell Road and then Fourth Avenue before arriving at the Shelby County Veterans Center.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO