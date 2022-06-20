Georgia prisoner sentenced to die in guard killings

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prisoner convicted of killing two guards during an escape from a prison transport bus five years ago has been sentenced to die.

A jury on Thursday agreed unanimously on a death sentence for Ricky Dubose in the June 2017 shooting deaths of Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue, news outlets reported.

The jury, last Monday, found him guilty of charges including murder.

A second prisoner charged in the killings, Donnie Rowe, was convicted of murder in September.

A judge sentenced him to serve life in prison without parole after jurors couldn’t agree whether he should be sentenced to death.

