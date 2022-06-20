Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests on Saturday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Roger Melendez-Velasco of Afton at 12:18 a.m. at Elm and Union Streets for OWI 1st offense. Officers’ transported Melendez-Velasco to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,000 bond.

Creston Police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Marie Steinbach of Creston at 102 W. Taylor Street on a Polk County Warrant for Driving While Barred. Police transported Steinbach to the Union County Jail and released her on a $2,000 cash-only bond.