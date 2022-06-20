ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston Police Report

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWFYn_0gGD1TKf00

(Creston) Creston Police reported two arrests on Saturday.

Police arrested 28-year-old Roger Melendez-Velasco of Afton at 12:18 a.m. at Elm and Union Streets for OWI 1st offense. Officers’ transported Melendez-Velasco to the Union County Jail and released him on a $1,000 bond.

Creston Police arrested 30-year-old Amanda Marie Steinbach of Creston at 102 W. Taylor Street on a Polk County Warrant for Driving While Barred. Police transported Steinbach to the Union County Jail and released her on a $2,000 cash-only bond.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Creston Police Issue Missing Person Alert

CRESTON, IA – Officers with the Creston Police Department have issued a missing persons alert for a 30-year old male last seen in the Creston area around June 12th. Garrett Ray Woodhull is described as 6 foot 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds and of American Indian ethnicity. He has brown hair and brown eyes. The Iowa Missing Person Information Clearinghouse describes Woodhull as having a physical or mental disability.
CRESTON, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Ridgeway Man in Court Today on Nine Felony Charges From Sunday

A Ridgeway man faces nine felony charges in Harrison County Circuit Court. Court documents say Ronald Fredrick Gibson faces eight felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and an additional felony for third-degree domestic assault. Records list all nine charges from Sunday. The court set Gibson’s bond at 100...
RIDGEWAY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Stanton woman arrested on warrant for Abandonment/Neglect of a Dependent Person

(Montgomery Co.) A Stanton woman turned herself in to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for Abandonment/Neglect of a Dependent Person. The Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Stormey L. Dykes was arrested at 11:48 a.m. today (Wednesday). The warrant stems from an incident in rural Stanton that occurred on March 21st. Dykes was processed at the Montgomery County Jail and released after posting 10-percent of the $10,000 bond.
STANTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
City
Afton, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Creston, IA
Crime & Safety
kniakrls.com

Altoona Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges

Monday night at 10:57 p.m. Marion County Sheriffs’ Deputies was called to the 700 block of Orchard Street in Melcher-Dallas. 53-year-old Gary Oneal Elmore of Altoona, forced his way into the home using a pry bar and was armed with a .22 caliber rifle. Elmore made contact with the female who lived at the house and had a no-contact order against him. Elmore held the female against her will and had a standoff with law enforcement. Elmore was charged with Burglary First Degree, a Class B Felony, Kidnapping Third Degree, a Class C Felony, Going Armed with Intent, a Class D Felony, Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony, Harassment First Degree an Aggravated Misdemeanor, and, two counts of Child Endangerment an Aggravated Misdemeanor.
ALTOONA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Arrest Report

(Adair Co.) Two people were arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Adair Police Department arrested 55-year-old Terrance Foster, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, following a traffic stop near the I-80 eastbound ramp and 5th Street in Adair on June 18th. While running Foster’s information, Foster called an emergency 911 communications center knowing that he was not reporting an emergency. A probable cause search was conducted after the officer noticed an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A green leafy substance inside the butt of a cigar was located that field tested positive for marijuana. Two boxes with a total of nine vacuum sealed bags containing a green leafy substance and a plastic grocery sack with $1,800 in cash was also located. Foster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 2nd, Drug Tax Stamp Violation, Controlled Substance Violation, and False Report to Public Entity. He was held on $5,000 cash or surety bond.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Mills County Woman injured in 2 Vehicle Accident in Northwest Missouri

(Nodaway County) A Mills County woman suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Nodaway County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Patrol accident report, the accident happened at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 71 in Nodaway County, seven miles north of Maryville. Authorities say 21-year-old Jordyn M. Miller of Glenwood suffered serious injuries in the crash.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creston Police Report#Union Streets#Owi#Melendez Velasco
kttn.com

Ridgeway man facing domestic assault and weapons charges

A Ridgeway man faces nine felony charges in Harrison County after he allegedly hit a woman multiple times at his residence on June 19th. Forty-three-year-old Ronald Fredrick Gibson has been charged with one count of third-degree domestic assault and eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only, and an initial appearance in court is scheduled for June 22nd.
RIDGEWAY, MO
westerniowatoday.com

Pottawattamie County Man arrested on Drug Possession Charges

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested an Oakland, Iowa, man on drug possession charges. Police conducted a traffic stop near Highway 34 and 4th Streets in Red Oak for a traffic infraction early this morning. Officers arrested 44-year-old Matt Len Staley for possession of a controlled substance-3rd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Report

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department reports seven arrests and four citations between June 7th and June 19th. Jeffery Knight, 35, of Atlantic, was arrested June 9th for Operating While Under the Influence 2nd Offense. Weneity Seker, 25, of Atlantic, was arrested June 11th for Public Intoxication. Antonio Billy, 33, of...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Corning man injured in a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County

(Montgomery Co.) A Corning man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Montgomery County this (Wednesday) morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Timothy Cooney was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe eastbound on 110th Street, just east of S Avenue, when he fell asleep and went off the roadway to the right. The Tahoe struck a sign and continued east, went into the river, coming to rest on the east embankment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Western Iowa Today

Three transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) Three people were transported to the hospital following a rollover accident in Guthrie County on Friday. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Katrina Sanders, of Guthrie Center, was driving a 2003 Chevrolet S10 southbound on Noah Avenue from Highway 44. Sanders lost control and the truck entered the northbound ditch where it rolled.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Police identify man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday night. Police say 33-year-old Shawn Tesdall, of Des Moines, died from his injuries. The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. near Southeast 14th and Virginia. Police believe the motorcycle was traveling...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny father charged for daughter’s shooting death

ANKENY, Iowa – The father of an Ankeny four-year-old who died after shooting herself in the head back in May is now facing charges related to her death. Court documents reveal 33-year-old Akeem Holmes is charged with involuntary manslaughter, making firearms available to a minor, and neglect or abandonment of a dependent person. He was […]
ANKENY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Woman Seriously Injured in Nodaway County Crash

MARYVILLE, MO – An Iowa woman sustained serious injuries when her vehicle struck another pickup and then left the roadway last night in Nodaway County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year old Jordyn Miller of Glenwood, Iowa was southbound on US 71, 2 miles north of Maryville when her vehicle’ mirror struck the towed unit of a pickup driven by 39-year old Cory Money of Maryville. Miller travelled off the roadway and went airborne over a creek. She continued through a barb wire fence and into a corn field where the vehicle came to rest. She was taken to Mosaic in St. Joseph.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Firemen respond to Dumpster Fire

(Red Oak) The Red Oak Fire Department responded to a dumpster fire (Monday) this morning at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a witness reported smoke coming from a dumpster located at the H&H Trailer factory (2400 N Broadway). Fire Department personnel found employees utilizing fire extinguishers to contain/extinguish a fire in...
RED OAK, IA
KCRG.com

Woman who fired gun in Iowa Hy-Vee may not face charges

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The woman who fired a gunshot in a Des Moines Hy-Vee on Sunday morning may not face criminal charges. Police said Kapri Francis violently attacked a woman unprovoked, blindsiding her and putting her in a headlock. Police said the woman then shot Francis in the...
kmaland.com

Recent arrests reported by Taylor County Sheriff's Office

(KMAland) -- The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office has reported a pair of recent arrests. Andrew Kennan, 18, of Clearfield turned himself in on Thursday, June 16th and was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and theft. The charges were a result of the previously reported search warrant for a stolen stop sign in rural Taylor County. Kennan posted bond and was released.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Osceola Man Arrested in Montgomery County

(Montgomery County) This morning around 3:45am Montgomery County Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Highway 34 and Nature Avenue. While investigating Deng Bulis, 20, of Osceola was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Bulis recorded a .113 and was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he was booked and held on a $1000 bond.
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
14K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy