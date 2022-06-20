ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Air Force Underperforming Due to Risk Averse Strategy, U.K. Says

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russia has been failing to consistently deliver since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion against Ukraine, British intelligence...

Comments / 10

Peon
2d ago

Russian Soldier is not known for the initiative. The initiative there is most likely to be punisbed than promoted. Only the Free Man has the luxury to risk making decisions.Slave never has that luxury.

Reply(1)
3
S Collins
2d ago

uK sure has a lot to say about this war. smells like propaganda to me. regardless, risk adverse cause them planes are expensive and they've lost quite a few. they're also not replacing them at the loss rate due to supply chain and cost

Reply
2
boB Eads
2d ago

Sounds like Russia has performance anxiety and can't get it up. 😂

Reply(1)
6
Newsweek

