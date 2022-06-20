'Insanity:' Outrage as Parent Offers to Hire Babysitter for '$1.36-an-Hour'
"We need these new babysitters as soon as absolutely possible," the post...www.newsweek.com
I particularly liked this comment from...Ihatethesidebar: "This is not because times are tough, this is because she doesn't respect other people's labor and likely never has."
she is paying around $1 for the care & safety of her children? I pay the person who walks my dog the going rate because I love my pet and want only the best of care.
This woman is bonkers. 11+ hours for $15? Nobody in their right mind, not even a young teen, would ever accept that.
