'Insanity:' Outrage as Parent Offers to Hire Babysitter for '$1.36-an-Hour'

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
"We need these new babysitters as soon as absolutely possible," the post...

Two Dogs
2d ago

I particularly liked this comment from...Ihatethesidebar: "This is not because times are tough, this is because she doesn't respect other people's labor and likely never has."

d Smith
2d ago

she is paying around $1 for the care & safety of her children? I pay the person who walks my dog the going rate because I love my pet and want only the best of care.

JustMyThoughts
2d ago

This woman is bonkers. 11+ hours for $15? Nobody in their right mind, not even a young teen, would ever accept that.

