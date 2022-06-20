Diego Morales' Indiana Win Sees Trump Allies Closer to Election Admin Roles

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin put on her prognosticator hat Wednesday morning as she warned The View's co-hosts that "a red wave is coming" ahead of the midterms. After Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry knocked off incumbent Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina in Tuesday's Republican primary, Griffin, a former Trump official herself, ruefully predicted that the Republican ticket will be dominated by "people who deny that the election was even won by Joe Biden."

