Indiana State

Diego Morales' Indiana Win Sees Trump Allies Closer to Election Admin Roles

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Republican who defeated incumbent Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had previously called the 2020 election a...

www.newsweek.com

Hugh Johnston
2d ago

oh, wonderful - Indiana may be headed towards FASCISM just like Texas. WAKE UP PEOPLE VOTE BLUE!!!

helen tracy
2d ago

wonderful the country's going to turn into fascism. thanks to the Republican party they are true Americans aren't they. no they're not they are Nazis..

Vernie Kirkman
2d ago

I will never ever vote republican again. that no longer exists!

Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton warns Democrats' fixation with transgender issues and condemning JK Rowling could cost them the upcoming midterms and 2024 presidential election

Hillary Clinton warned that Democrats' insistence on focusing on transgender issues and spending their time condemning JK Rowling could cost them the 2024 election - and cost America democracy itself. In an interview with the Financial Times, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate agreed with reporter Edward Luce...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Primetimer

Alyssa Farah Griffin Warns a 'Red Wave is Coming' After Midterm Primaries

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Alyssa Farah Griffin put on her prognosticator hat Wednesday morning as she warned The View's co-hosts that "a red wave is coming" ahead of the midterms. After Trump-backed candidate Russell Fry knocked off incumbent Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina in Tuesday's Republican primary, Griffin, a former Trump official herself, ruefully predicted that the Republican ticket will be dominated by "people who deny that the election was even won by Joe Biden."
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

'Wildly unique': Pompeo remembers Trump administration as he mulls 2024 bid

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recounted his experience working in former President Donald Trump's "wildly unique" administration and implored conservatives not to be "gaslit" by liberals during a conference address that could double as a stump speech should he launch a 2024 White House campaign.
NASHVILLE, TN
