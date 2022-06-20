Diego Morales' Indiana Win Sees Trump Allies Closer to Election Admin Roles
The Republican who defeated incumbent Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan had previously called the 2020 election a...www.newsweek.com
oh, wonderful - Indiana may be headed towards FASCISM just like Texas. WAKE UP PEOPLE VOTE BLUE!!!
wonderful the country's going to turn into fascism. thanks to the Republican party they are true Americans aren't they. no they're not they are Nazis..
I will never ever vote republican again. that no longer exists!
