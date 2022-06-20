ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

Spouse Raging Over 'Intrusive and Demanding' Mother-in-Law Divides Opinion

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Ridiculous. I don't treat [dear son] and [daughter in law] like this. They have their own lives to live," one user...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

Frances Roney
2d ago

she is lonely I am 71 I love talking to my family cause I know I am not going to be here long an my family let's me call when I want so please pay attention to her

Reply(4)
16
Mary
2d ago

My father just died on Me Orval day. The last couple of months he called me almost every day. The conversation started out with Dad turn your TV down followed by Dad put your hearing aids in. Then he would tell me stories of his family, most I had heard and some I hadn’t. I listened as I knew he was lonely. I gave the appropriate responses when needed. I wish he could call me today. Have more patience with her! Be an understanding adult!

Reply(4)
14
Linda Rae Dick Slabey
2d ago

Maybe try try to get her involved in a senior center? Find something to divert her behaviors. She is lonely. Talk to her a few times a week. I talk to my son Saturday and Sunday morning and yes I ask him what they are doing etc. If they want to tell me ok if not they don't have to, it's just conversation. However, I live 2 1/2 hrs from them

Reply
8
The Independent

Signs your partner is cheating, according to a private investigator

Finding out a partner has cheated is never easy - but most people would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about their significant other’s infidelities.To catch an unfaithful partner in the act or confirm suspicions, people turn to the experts; private investigators, who make it their life’s work to uncover hidden relationships and illicit affairs.As the ones that hunt down cheaters, private investigators know all of the signs that indicate someone is hiding something - or someone.We spoke to a top private investigator - a former federal agent - about the obvious signs someone is cheating, as...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
dailyphew.com

Pregnant Cow Kneels In Slaughterhouse Begging To Be Let Live

Without a doubt, all living species, including those that have long been regarded food for humans, have a right to life. Without excluding any species, there are numerous examples that demonstrate, particularly to nonbelievers, that animals have feelings and deserve to survive. The story of a pregnant cow that knelt...
ANIMALS
Gillian Sisley

Bride Refuses to Cancel Wedding Over Sister-in-Law's Divorce

Should a bride ever call off the best day of her life to appease someone else’s sorrow?. After so many wedding delays due to the pandemic, it's safe to say that there are a lot of brides and grooms who are excited to finally tie the knot and have the best day of their lives.
