Spouse Raging Over 'Intrusive and Demanding' Mother-in-Law Divides Opinion
"Ridiculous. I don't treat [dear son] and [daughter in law] like this. They have their own lives to live," one user...www.newsweek.com
"Ridiculous. I don't treat [dear son] and [daughter in law] like this. They have their own lives to live," one user...www.newsweek.com
she is lonely I am 71 I love talking to my family cause I know I am not going to be here long an my family let's me call when I want so please pay attention to her
My father just died on Me Orval day. The last couple of months he called me almost every day. The conversation started out with Dad turn your TV down followed by Dad put your hearing aids in. Then he would tell me stories of his family, most I had heard and some I hadn’t. I listened as I knew he was lonely. I gave the appropriate responses when needed. I wish he could call me today. Have more patience with her! Be an understanding adult!
Maybe try try to get her involved in a senior center? Find something to divert her behaviors. She is lonely. Talk to her a few times a week. I talk to my son Saturday and Sunday morning and yes I ask him what they are doing etc. If they want to tell me ok if not they don't have to, it's just conversation. However, I live 2 1/2 hrs from them
Comments / 35