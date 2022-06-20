ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 killed, 8 wounded in overnight shooting in East Harlem: NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A shooting in East Harlem early Monday left one man dead and eight others injured, according to the NYPD.

It happened at 12:40 a.m. on the footpath along the FDR Drive near the Madison Avenue Bridge, officials said.

Upon arrival, police discovered five people that had been struck on the footpath. Another four people arrived at an area hospital by private means, authorities said.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln, cops said.

He was later identified as Darius Lee, a basketball player at Houston Baptist University.

"We are devastated. Darius was a remarkable young man who loved the Lord, his mom, his family, his teammates, his friends and his entire HBU family," said James Sears Bryant Head Men’s Basketball Coach Ron Cottrell in a statement.

"As great of a basketball player as he was, he was an even better person. I can’t even think of basketball right now. I can only think of what a light Darius was during his short time on earth. He was a joy to coach and we loved him so much.

There have been no arrests made but police recovered a gun at the scene.

Police officials held a briefing early Monday following the shooting.

“The emboldened individuals responsible for this are exactly who our officers are battling every day to make our city safe. And while we’re making some headway against violence we have a lot of work to do, but we need help alongside the entire criminal justice system,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, police said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

