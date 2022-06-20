ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Barristers vote to go on strike in fresh blow for beleaguered court system

By Ryan Hooper
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0afhyW_0gGD0bTo00

Barristers have voted to go on strike in a row over legal aid funding.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales , said several days of court walkouts will begin from next week.

The promised industrial action, announced on Monday following a ballot of members, comes at a time of significant backlogs across the court system.

They are the latest profession to go on strike, ahead of planned action by rail workers later this week, and reports of unrest among teaching staff and NHS employees.

The CBA said around 81.5% of the more than 2,000 members to respond supported industrial action.

Without immediate action to halt the exodus of criminal barristers from our ranks, the record backlog that has crippled our courts will continue to inflict misery upon victims and defendants alike

Criminal Bar Association

Jo Sidhu QC and Kirsty Brimelow QC, from the CBA, said: “This extraordinary commitment to the democratic process reflects a recognition amongst criminal barristers at all levels of call and across all Circuits that what is at stake is the survival of a profession of specialist criminal advocates and of the criminal justice system which depends so critically upon their labour.

“Without immediate action to halt the exodus of criminal barristers from our ranks, the record backlog that has crippled our courts will continue to inflict misery upon victims and defendants alike, and the public will be betrayed.”

The strike action is intended to last for four weeks, beginning with walkouts on Monday June 27 and Tuesday June 28, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday July 18 to Friday July 22.

It means that cases at which barristers are required are likely to have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

Barristers are expected to stage picket lines outside court, including at the Old Bailey in London and at crown courts in Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Manchester.

In April, the CBA started to refuse to carry out “return work” – stepping in and picking up court hearings and other work for colleagues whose cases are overrunning – which is described as a gesture of goodwill to prop up the justice system.

The CBA said it also made “repeated efforts” to persuade the Government to honour the recommendations of the Criminal Legal Aid Review to increase their fees by 15% immediately, but have been disappointed.

Any disruption to criminal court cases is likely to have a knock-on effect on the current case backlog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23oMLf_0gGD0bTo00

Latest figures from HM Courts and Tribunals Service show there were 358,076 outstanding cases at magistrates’ courts, and 58,271 outstanding cases at crown courts, as of April 2022.

Mark Fenhalls QC, chairman of the Bar Council, said: “Each barrister who has voted is understandably angry and upset. Members of the criminal Bar have been feeling mistreated, undervalued and overwhelmed for a decade or more.

“The criminal justice system has been politicised by figures wishing to make political capital but unwilling to match the rhetoric with action and funding.

“All of this has been heightened by the stresses and strains of the pandemic, and we have been seeing flight from criminal practice – barristers abandoning criminal work to do other kinds of work that are better paid and less stressful.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Thanks to you brave lads I get to WFH in the sun': Brits brag about sunbathing as bosses warn week-long rail strikes will cripple the economy and send the UK into another de-facto lockdown

Left-wing and lazy Britons today hailed 'Godsend' strikers for shutting down the UK's rail and Tube network so they can work from home all week - including many who bragged about sunning themselves in their gardens and urged others to do the same. Train cancellations have already started this afternoon...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court System#Criminal Court#Nhs#Cba
BBC

Rail strikes: Not for government to intervene - Shapps

It is not for the government to intervene to stop rail strikes, the transport secretary has said - despite unions calling for talks. Grant Shapps said the RMT union's request for a meeting was a "stunt" and the union was "determined to go on strike". The union said politicians were...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike: New Wales disruption on second day of action

Rail users in Wales face new disruption on Thursday after talks to prevent another round of strikes broke down. Only 10% of services are expected to run on the second of three days of action this week. Steven Skelly of the RMT in Wales told BBC Wales Breakfast the talks...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Rail strikes: Labour Senedd members can join pickets, says Drakeford

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford will not follow party leader Sir Keir Starmer in asking colleagues to stay away from picket lines, he has said. Frontbench Labour MPs were asked not to show support for the rail strike. Mr Drakeford has said there is no "inhibition" on Senedd members showing...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Day of misery for travellers as plans hit by largest rail strike for a generation

Millions of people have dealt with a day of misery as their travel  plans were thrown into disarray by the largest rail strike for a generation.Only a fifth of trains were running on Tuesday and half of lines were closed as about 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out.David Raposo Buzon, a healthcare support worker in north London, who was an hour and a half late for work, pointed out that  NHS staff like him “aren’t able to strike” like those from rail companies.He waited at a bus...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Britons sentenced to death by pro-Russian separatists to appeal against verdict

Two Britons and a Moroccan are preparing to appeal against the death sentences they received earlier this month from pro-Russian separatists, one of their lawyers has said.Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, from the UK, and Brahim Saadoun, from Morocco, were captured while fighting for Ukraine.They were convicted by a court in the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, for alleged “mercenary activities”. They insist they were regular soldiers serving in the Ukrainian army.The verdict was condemned internationally, with British politicians calling the result of a “show trial”.Yulia Tserkovnikova, Mr Pinner’s lawyer, has confirmed that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Last-ditch talks fail to resolve rail row with strikes to go ahead

The rail strikes are to go ahead after last-ditch talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Thousands of members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the biggest outbreak of industrial action on the railways for a generation.Services across the UK will start to be affected from Monday evening, with just one in five trains running on strike days, primarily on main lines and only for around 11 hours.Talks were held into Monday afternoon but the sides remain deadlocked over...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strikes: Frustration in the East Midlands as services disrupted

The biggest train strike in 30 years has impacted travel across England, Scotland and Wales - and the East Midlands was no exception. People travelling for appointments or commuting for work have had their plans derailed by the strike action, which has seen tens of thousands of staff walk out over pay, redundancies and reforms to working practices.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Biggest national rail strike in 30 years as thousands of trains cancelled and warnings of more to come

Britain ground to a halt on Tuesday with train stations left deserted as the biggest rail strike in thirty years got underway. Some 40,000 RMT union members at Network Rail walked out over pay, jobs and conditions leaving only 4,500 of the usual 20,000 daily services expected to tun. Euston, Waterloo and Victoria stations were almost empty on Tuesday morning, with only a handful of commuters travelling on the reduced service. London’s Tube network was also shut down and many workers were forced to take the car into work instead. Queues were worse than usual at the Blackwall Tunnel...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Isle of Man teachers' pay deal implemented despite opposition

Teachers on the Isle of Man will be paid 1% more than some counterparts in England, despite one of the largest teaching unions rejecting the deal. The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) formally threw out the offer last month. About 400 of its members are currently...
WORLD
The Independent

Polio: ‘Possible’ source of virus could be traced back to single household, says minister

It “might be possible” to trace the source of polio virus detected in London to a single household or street, a health minister has suggested.A national incident has been declared after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found polio in sewage samples collected from the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, which serves around four million people in north and east London.While it is normal for the virus to be picked up as isolated cases and not detected again, experts have raised the alarm after several genetically linked viruses were found in samples between February and May.Health minister Lord Kamall...
WORLD
The Independent

In Pictures: Pickets and fewer passengers as second rail strike hits services

Thousands of railway workers are staging their second strike of the week, impacting services across the country.Edinburgh Waverley, London Euston, London Paddington and Liverpool Lime Street were among the stations seeing fewer passengers than a typical weekday.Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out again on Thursday after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.Just one in five trains are running, and they are mostly restricted to main lines, with around half of the network closed.Services started later than normal at 7.30am and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Rail strike: Isle of Wight services runs as normal despite walkout

The Isle of Wight is one of the only places in the country where train services are running as normal despite rail workers going back on strike. Most other stations across the south of England have come to a standstill on the second day of action this week. The 30...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strikes ‘likely to go ahead’, as minister rejects calls to end boycott of talks

The biggest rail strikes for 30 years are “likely to go ahead”, a Treasury minister says, as he rejected calls for the government to try to settle the dispute.Ministers are under fire over their boycott of the talks, a senior Conservative MP joining Labour and the Trades Union Congress in calling for the government to get around the negotiating table.But Simon Clarke insisted it was up to “the employers” to conduct the talks – despite the railways being effectively state run since the franchising system was abandoned when Covid struck.“I fear it is likely they will go ahead,” the...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy