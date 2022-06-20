Hair Stylists Say You Should Avoid These Styling Mistakes At All Costs If You Struggle With Thinning Hair—They Make Fallout So Obvious!

Shutterstock

While thinning hair and fallout is normal and inevitable for many women, it can also be exacerbated or worsened by common errors or habits. With that said, we reached out to professional hair stylists and hair experts to learn more about 3 styling mistakes that could inadvertently draw more attention to a receding hairline, bald spots or other areas you might not want to show as you seek treatment. Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, professional hair stylist and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Jean Will, hair expert and Co-Founder of NiaWigs.

1. Avoid Parting Your Hair In The Middle

Because hair loss in women "tends to start with a widening of the part," Abdullah explains that "it's best to stop" parting your hair in the middle. Instead, "you can make a short part from the center to the area right before the temple." This, she notes, "helps to make your hair look fuller in front."

2. Don't Go For Longer Tresses

As thinning hair progresses, it can take a toll on the crown area in women, Abdullah says. "Long hair can emphasize that, especially if it's pulled back into a ponytail," she adds. "If you're thinning in the crown," she recommends considering a short haircut that's "styled in a circular fashion or a swirl around the head." Either a pixie or bob can work wonders here, especially with "long bangs that put the attention of the eye somewhere besides the thinning top," she stresses.

Another trick you can use is "to ask your stylist to cut short layers into your hair," she says. These are cut on a slight angle and are meant to help create volume. "Long layers, on the other hand, are for those who have really thick hair and are trying to thin it out," she continues. "This is when the layers are cut on a sharp angle, but you don't want that. Ask for short layers instead."

3. Skip The Straightener or Curing Iron

While you may know that heated tools aren't good for your hair as it is, using them won't hide thinning and can instead draw more attention to it, Will says. "Curling your hair can cause even more hair loss because of extreme heat," she explains. "Constantly curling [or straightening] your hair can tangle it and damage it if you do not use proper care." Overall, it's best to let your strands air-dry whenever possible, detangle without excessive force and visit a dermatologist or trichologist for more information and personalized advice if your locks are thinning.