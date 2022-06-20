ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Archie Battersbee: ‘Glimmer of hope’ for mother of boy, 12, facing life support switch off

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aE3iC_0gGD0Xtm00

A mother has said there has been a “glimmer of hope” for her brain-damaged son as she prepares to appeal a ruling allowing doctors to switch off his life support .

Hollie Dance said 12-year-old Archie Battersbee , who was injured in an incident at home in April and has not regained conciousness since, has responded to music and smell.

A High Court judge ruled last week doctors could legally stop treating Archie after his parents had challenged proposals to switch off his life support, concluding the boy had died the end of last month.

His mother hit out at the ruling , saying her son’s heart was “still beating” and he had not been given enough time.

The family’s request an appeal is set to go before the High Court Monday afternoon, who will decide whether it can proceed or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3IeH_0gGD0Xtm00

Ahead of this, Ms Dance told the Mirror she believes Archie showed a positive sign at the hospital where he is staying.

“His blood pressure went up, so we put on a deep-breathing meditation recording and put lavender oil under his nose and within 10 minutes his blood pressure dropped to normal levels,” she told the newspaper.

“It’s a glimmer of hope. He’s in there and he’s going to wake up, he just needs time.”

“All I want is for them to give him time to heal.”

Archie was left brain damaged after his family said he suffered a “tragic accident” at home in April - which his mother believes could have been linked to an online challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DQU7m_0gGD0Xtm00

The High Court had been asked to decide what was best for the boy, after doctors said he was “brain-stem dead” and his parents pushed back against proposals to stop treating him.

Mrs Justice Arbuthnot ruled last Monday: “I find that Archie died at noon on May 31 2022, which was shortly after the MRI scans taken that day. I find that irreversible cessation of brain stem function has been conclusively established.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Vj3Q_0gGD0Xtm00

The judge added: “I give permission to the medical professionals at the Royal London Hospital to cease to ventilate mechanically Archie Battersbee.”

But Ms Dance said it was “not good enough” for the judgement to be based “on an MRI test and that he is ‘likely’ to be dead”.

“I feel sickened that the hospital and the judge have failed to take the wishes of the family into consideration,” she said.

After being given permission to stop treating Archie last week, the hospital said it would allow the family time to decide whether to appeal before making any changes in care.

Comments / 79

Libby Foster Begue
2d ago

For God Sakes, please just give this child a few more weeks 🙏..... His brain is making changes and Momma sees it happening. Just give him a little more time to see if he'll come back. Give him at least a month more. Let him try.

Reply(1)
31
Debra Godwin
2d ago

if you go on fbpage and look for Joseph strong story it same as what you going there Joseph had head injury he was in coma 4 months his mother fought doctor not to pull they said he was brain was dead but doctors were wrong he just open his eyes after doctor said he never wake up she had to get lawyer to fight she had him moved to another hospital he was 15 now he 18 it be a long. but he alive and getting better everyday look for Joseph strong story and that will give you hope

Reply(9)
37
squash mermaid
2d ago

As someone who has been in a coma,. Leave him on the ventilator! He is NOT in any pain. He is NOT suffering. If he gets better, that's great! If not, it will be undeniably evident and then the family will choose to take him off the ventilator. That is the best way to handle this rather than causing more trauma and stress to an already devastated and heartbroken family. Sometimes miracles happen, Let the family make their own decisions about their son. Your job is to treat people, not purposely kill without the patients consent and against the families wishes. And don't give me that "but what about quality of life" BS. Just because you'd rather be dead, doesn't mean they feel the same. I'd rather be saved than die, regardless of the consequences. Even if I was in a coma for the next 40 years, atleast my family and friends can still see me, hold my hand, talk to me, hug me, kiss me, and just reminisce about the old days and good times we've had. To me that's better than dying.

Reply(5)
21
Related
Daily Mail

Baby who lived for just 27 minutes would have survived if his mother had been admitted to hospital and not turned away twice and told to drive to maternity unit over an hour away, inquest hears

A first time mother whose baby was alive for less than 30 minutes was told she should drive an hour to the next hospital because her nearest had no available beds, an inquest heard. Rachel Higgs was refused admission to the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother (QEQM) Hospital in Margate,...
HEALTH
Vice

Botched Surgery Leaves Stillborn Baby’s Head Inside Mother’s Uterus

A stillborn baby’s head was cut off and left inside their mother’s womb during surgery in rural Pakistan, in a medical incident that highlights the country’s lack of access to maternity care. The botched operation took place last week at a charity hospital in Pakistan’s Tharparkar district,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#Glimmer#Uk#Mirror#The High Court
Daily Mail

Heartbroken family of newlywed bride, 30, who was found dead in tanning cubicle after collapsing with suspected heart problem launch fundraising appeal to fly her home to New Zealand

The heartbroken family of a newlywed bride found dead in a Swansea tanning salon is raising cash to fly her home to New Zealand. Piata Tauwhare, 30, collapsed in the tanning booth after booking an appointment for an 11-minute session. The alarm was raised when her worried husband Ifan Jones,...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Meditation
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
Chattanooga Daily News

Parents of a boy, who was told by doctors that he has a zero per cent chance of survival and just months left to live, say their son could become the first child in the world to undergo groundbreaking cancer treatment

Parents of a 10-year-old boy, who was told by doctors that he has a 0 per cent chance of survival and just months left to live, say their son could become the first child in the world to undergo groundbreaking cancer treatment. The boy’s father said that his son became sick on several occasions. When the boy started struggling with his balance, his parents took him to the hospital. Unfortunately, the young student was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer with no chance of survival.
CANCER
The Independent

The Independent

709K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy