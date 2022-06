First-year manager Oli Marmol plans to shake up the St. Louis Cardinals bullpen as relievers Drew VerHagen and T.J. McFarland continue to struggle. The St. Louis Cardinals bullpen has been under fire lately, as manager Oli Marmol has been criticized by outside observers for his usage of Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos. But the first-year manager has held firm in his decisions to manage their workloads, opting to use both pitchers either in tie games or when they have the lead.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO