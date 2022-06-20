ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
292 new COVID-19 cases last week in Beaufort County, 35 in Jasper County

Cover picture for the articleNew coronavirus cases increased 9.4% in South Carolina in the week ending Sunday as the state added 10,348 cases. The previous week had 9,456 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. South Carolina ranked 17th among the states where the coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person...

