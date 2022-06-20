ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

3 men jailed following high-speed chase from Fort Worth to Dallas

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) -- Three men are jailed in Tarrant County after they were arrested in Dallas at the end of a high-speed chase Saturday night, police say.

It all began with an intersection takeover, in which drivers do donuts and lay rubber in an intersection blocked by scores -- sometimes hundreds -- of spectators.

Fort Worth police tried to put a stop to it and the crowd tried to sneak away. Officers tried to pull over one of the cars but the driver hit the gas and lead a chase that was deemed too fast and too dangerous, so officers broke off the pursuit, police said.

Another officer saw the speeding car shortly afterward and tried to pull it over -- again, unsuccessfully. The car sped east on Highway 183 into Dallas where it crashed.

Three men inside bailed out and tried to run for it. However, officers chased them down, handcuffed them and hauled them back to Fort Worth where it all started. The three are now jailed in Tarrant County -- Dathan Straw, Xavier Fisher and Treguan Busby.

