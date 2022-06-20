Bemidji woman dies in Clearwater County crash

Two Polk County deputies were injured this morning (Wednesday) when the airboat they were in tipped on Maple Lake near Mentor (MN). According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department the deputies were assisting county highway officials place buoys on the east end of the lake when the boat sank to the bottom.
MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation.
MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
(Bemidji, MN) -- One woman has been hospitalized and one has been arrested after a large fight involving tubers on the Mississippi River Sunday. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault report at about 6:30 p-m. Deputies were told two groups of people were tubing down the river when they stopped at a shallow spot, then started arguing and fighting. About 25 people were involved. Witnesses say a 20-year-old Deer river woman stabbed a 21-year-old Bemidji woman during the fight. No names have been released. The stabbing victim’s medical condition isn’t known.
A fatal rollover crash was reported on Highway 92 and 506th Street near Gonvick, in Clearwater County. An SUV traveling Eastbound on Highway 92 lost control, entering the south ditch of Highway 92, rolling multiple times before final rest. The 22-year-old female driver was unbelted and died in the crash.
(FOX 9) - Two groups of tubers totaling about 25 people got into a brawl on the Mississippi River near Bemidji, Minnesota on Sunday evening, in which one person was stabbed in the arm. The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office on Monday said authorities responded to an assault on the Mississippi...
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Arrest warrants have been issued for two Lakes Area residents after leaving a flashlight with their names engraved on it at a cabin they’re accused of breaking into. Dale Edward Defoe Jr., 27, of rural Ogema and Natasha Louise French, 25, of Mahnomen have...
Another catalytic converter has been taken from a vehicle in Thief River Falls. This time the report came from the 600 block of Markley Avenue South. Police responded to the call just after 9PM Sunday.
Gonvick, MN (KROC-AM News) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman in northwest Minnesota early Sunday. The State Patrol reports 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji was traveling on Hwy. 92 in the town of Gonvick around 3:00 am when she lost control of her vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.
(Clearwater County)--The Minnesota State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to wear their seatbelt after a Bemidji woman dies in a weekend crash in Clearwater County. The crash reportedly took place over the weekend on Highway 92. Officials say that 22-year-old Morgan Iverson died and her 29-year-old passenger is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.
GONVICK, Minn. -- One woman is dead and another is gravely injured after a rollover crash in northern Minnesota early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 22-year-old Morgan Avenson was driving east on Highway 92 in Gonvick when she lost control just before 3 a.m. The vehicle entered...
I remember years ago, tubing down the Otter Tail River with a large group and it was nothing but a peaceful way to spend a hot summer day in Minnesota. It seems that people are so angry lately. That anger evidently spilled over into a group relaxing on tubes floating...
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Randy Deo Munter, 45, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree Methamphetamine Possession. Jennifer Ann Jensen, 31, of Twin Valley, for 3rd-Degree Methamphetamine Possession in School/Park/Pub Housing Zone. Trinity Gabriella Korynta, 22, of East Grand Folks, for storing Meth Paraphernalia. in...
DETROIT LAKES – The city of Detroit Lakes has approved the bid for the West Lake Drive – Phase One street and utility project, between Legion Road and County Road 6. During a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, the city approved the joint project with Becker County. Detroit Lakes will cover 30% of the cost of the project to the tune of $1.5 million, while the county will take on 70% at $3.5 million.
I have to admit, when I saw this photo, I was shocked. If it is REAL, it's one of the most amazing photos I've ever seen in my life. The photo looks like the earth is going to be swallowed up by an ocean from another world. It is really quite impressive, and it's hard to believe that Teresa Lucas didn't even notice how amazing the sky was when she was getting ready to take the photo, but that's what happened.
Comments / 0