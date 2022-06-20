ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Ulrich receives life Sentence In Buffalo Allina Clinic Shooting

By Kyle Cornell
wdayradionow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Buffalo, MN) -- The man who set off pipe bombs and shot five workers at the Allina Health Buffalo Crossroads...

www.wdayradionow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northwrightcounty.today

Standoff Paralyzes St. Michael Neighborhoods

Wright County Sheriff’s Deputies, St. Cloud SWAT teams and other officials have been on the scene of a standoff in the 500 Block of Central Avenue Northeast in St. Michael after a domestic dispute spiraled into a scene where a man fired multiple shots into the area around his residence Tuesday, June 21.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael ends with suspect shot, airlifted

A standoff in St. Michael ended Wednesday evening after the armed suspect, 39-year-old Brandon Gardas, was shot and injured, according to authorities. In a brief statement at 9 p.m., the City of St. Michael and Wright County Sheriff's Office said Gardas is alive and has been airlifted to a hospital. The release does not say who shot Gardas.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buffalo, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Buffalo, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Standoff in St. Michael: Man 'fired several rounds' at officers

A standoff between law enforcement and an armed suspect in Saint Michael has been ongoing since Tuesday. According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, the incident began at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday when deputies were sent to check on a gun complaint at 599 Central Ave. W. The 911 caller reported that a man and woman were arguing and that the man was armed with a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Allina#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
1520 The Ticket

Ongoing Armed Standoff in Central Minnesota

St. Michael, MN (KROC-AM News) - An ongoing armed standoff in central Minnesota was approaching 36 hours at noon Wednesday. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to a residence in St. Michael early Tuesday on a report of a man and woman arguing while the man was holding a rifle.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
Bring Me The News

Expired tabs lead to arrest of murder suspect in Hopkins

A routine traffic stop in Hopkins wound up catching an accused killer. According to Hopkins police, an officer pulled over a driver on June 3 for expired license plate tabs. The driver attempted to give a fake name, but was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Leontawan Holt, who was arrested at the scene and booked into jail for a parole violation.
HOPKINS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Argument over money after smoking crack leads to stabbing in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - An argument over money between a group smoking crack led to one being stabbed and another charged with second-degree murder in St. Paul. At around 5:30 p.m. on June 13, the St. Paul Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing in an apartment at 135 Winnipeg Ave. in St. Paul, a criminal complaint states. Upon arrival, officers located a victim, Christopher S. Pryor, 41, of Minneapolis, on his back and bleeding from multiple stab wounds to the abdomen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
103.7 THE LOON

Police Standoff Ongoing in St. Michael

ST. MICHAEL -- A St. Michael neighborhood has been evacuated and streets have been re-routed because of a standoff with police that started Tuesday. Wright County sheriff's deputies responded to 599 Central Avenue Northwest after a report of a man and a woman arguing and the man had a rifle. The man has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Gardas.
SAINT MICHAEL, MN
fox9.com

Update: 3-year-old boy reported missing in Rush City found safe

(FOX 9) - A 3-year-old boy reported missing in Rush City has been found. He was reported missing at 10 a.m. and was found by 10:17 a.m., the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. He was found safe. The original story is below. Authorities are asking people to check their property...
RUSH CITY, MN
fox9.com

Plymouth gas station shooting: Suspect arrested, charged

(FOX 9) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station in Plymouth has been charged after he turned himself in to police. The Plymouth Police Department on Monday said Daniel James Hart, 23, of Brooklyn Park, turned himself in to authorities on June 17. He has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect charged in fatal gas station shooting after turning self in

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- A 23-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged in a fatal gas station shooting after he turned himself in to authorities.Felony charges were filed against Daniel James Hart in Hennepin County in the June 9 incident.Plymouth police were called to the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North shortly before 8:30 p.m. that day. There they found the victim, 28-year-old Marlon Pompey of Maple Grove. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Hart had last been seen leaving the scene of the shooting and heading south on Highway 169. Police sought the public's help locating him.Hart has multiple prior convictions for weapons offenses and violent crimes, the complaint says. He was prohibited from possessing any firearms as a result of those prior crimes.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Man Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park police say a 21-year-old man was shot while sitting in his car at around 11 p.m. Sunday near 83rd and Kentucky avenues. Police say someone drove by and shot at the car five times, hitting the victim’s hand. Kadie Bundu, who lives across the street from where...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver hits Australian man walking on I-94 near Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. -- Officials in Wisconsin say a driver struck a pedestrian on Interstate 94 near Hudson Tuesday night.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the pedestrian, a 59-year-old Australian man, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life-threatening injuries.A driver in a pickup truck struck the man just before 11 p.m. on the eastbound side of the highway.The crash remains under investigation.
HUDSON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy