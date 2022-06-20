ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RNY FC moves into top 4 with win in penalties

By Matt Driffill
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4TLC_0gGCz3gK00

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WROC) — RNY FC moved into the top four of the MLS NEXT Pro league standings after earning a point from a 5-4 win in penalty kicks on the road against second-place New England Revolution 2 on Saturday.

Gibran Rayo scored a goal in the 23rd minute to give Rochester a 1-0 lead. RNY FC held the lead into the halftime break, but New England’s Ryan Aparecido Lima Cassiano scored a goal on a header in the 59th minute to tie the score 1-1.

Despite multiple scoring chances, the 1-1 score held firm until the end of regulation.

Rochester took advantage of penalties and scored on all five kicks, picking up two of the three points in the process. The two points moved RNY FC back into the top four of the table, and two points clear of fifth-place Toronto FC II.

Rochester returns home for their next game against Columbus Crew II on Friday at MCC.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Foxborough, MA
Sports
City
Rochester, MA
City
Foxborough, MA
City
Rochester, NY
Rochester, NY
Sports
News 8 WROC

Two sentenced for kidnapping of Rochester mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the three defendants involved in the kidnapping of a federal employee were sentenced to time in prison, authorities from the Department of Justice announced today. Back in December 2021, 39-year-old Mark Rogers and 36-year-old Joseph “Gus” Way plead guilty to the kidnapping, along with 37-year-old Tashara Levans. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gibran Rayo
News 8 WROC

Airline issues affecting Rochester airport amid peak travel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Airlines across the country are seeing record high check-ins, according to the Transportation Security Administration. At the same time as check-in rates reach levels as high as Thanksgiving, there have been high levels of cancellations and delays nationally. “The demand is exceeding the capacity that’s available right now,” Brian Murray, director of […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England Revolution#Pro League#Columbus#Mcc#Nexstar Media Inc
News 8 WROC

Fatal New York fire ruled a homicide

EPHRATAH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police from Fonda are continuing to investigate a fatal fire that occurred in Ephratah. According to NYSP, the fire occurred on May 13, 2022, at 517 State Highway 67 in Ephratah. Troopers responded to the address around 3:56 p.m. as crews from the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked […]
FONDA, NY
News 8 WROC

Armed Geneva man arrested for burglary

GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) — A Geneva man was arrested Monday after he entered a residence and began a physical fight with another person, the Geneva Police Department stated. GPD says they responded to a call at around 12:30 p.m. on June 20 regarding family trouble at a residence on North Main Street. There, authorities say […]
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
News 8 WROC

American Airlines drops Ithaca amidst pilot shortage

(WSYR-TV) — A pilot shortage is forcing a popular airline to cease operations to a three U.S. cities, including a Central New York destination. The Points Guys, a travel blog, published on Sunday that American Airlines will no longer serve Ithaca, N.Y., Islip, N.Y., and Toledo, Ohio, effective September 7. The airline cites a regional […]
ITHACA, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy