Only these two things will bring about meaningfully cheaper gas

By Chris Miller
 2 days ago

The streak of daily new record high gas prices was broken this past week, but drivers should not expect any significant decreases for a while.

"I think that's just a temporary blip," AAA's Don Redman said of the price change. "I think all indicators is that the prices will continue to climb for the next month and into July."

Even with soaring prices, the summer travel season began as expected on Memorial Day weekend, and Redman said until demand cools in the late summer/early fall as it does nearly every year, gas prices will likely hover around these record levels.

"It probably won't get a big reprieve until we enter the fall, but maybe the sharp increases are over," said Redman.

Only one other thing would get prices to fall in any significant manner, and Redman says most consumers probably don't want that, either: a recession.

"If the economy starts to crater, you might then start seeing a retreat in prices," explained Redman. "The trade off for cheaper gas prices is a weaker economy."

Today, AAA's survey finds the average price for a gallon of regular octane in the New Orleans areas is $4.50.

