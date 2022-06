ROME — A 30-year-old woman has been charged with shoplifting from Grand Union on Erie Boulevard West, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Miranda N. Farda, of Rome, concealed several items in a shopping bag when she went through the checkout line and bought other items at about 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police said Farda attempted to leave the store with the hidden items and she was taken into custody at the store.

ROME, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO