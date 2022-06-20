ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

WATCH: Dog turns on stovetop, starts fire in home

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCDzq_0gGCyV6O00

( WFLA ) — A home in Parkville, Missouri went up in flames when a dog accidentally pawed the touch controls of a stovetop burner and sparked the fire.

Chris Denney, division chief with the Southern Platte Fire Protection District, told Storyful that the dog put its paws on the cooktop and activated the touch controls, igniting a pan that had leftovers in it.

Kidnapped FL man drives erratically to attract police

Fire crews rescued two dogs from the home and extinguished the flames, Denney added. There were no injuries in the blaze.

“New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls.”

Authorities urged homeowners to enable safety features to prevent animals or children from accessing dangerous appliances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

16 dogs rescued in KCK from ‘horrific conditions’

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Sixteen rescued dogs are recovering at KCK Animal Services. Rescuers say the dogs were freed from horrific conditions after they were left to live alone in the woods. KCK Animal Services Director Ashley Scott says the dogs are adjusting incredibly well and will soon be...
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Parkville, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Parkville, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Protection#Fl#Nexstar Media Inc
KCTV 5

3 injured in crash at Shawnee Mission Parkway & Pflumm

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three people were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Shawnee, Kansas. At least three cars were involved in the wreck, which was reported at 9:17 p.m. It happened at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm Road. One car flipped over. Three people were injured in the...
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City farm that gives back to community hit by thieves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City farm and orchard was hit hard by thieves over the weekend. Thieves stole thousands of dollars in equipment when they stole a trailer from the Kansas City Urban Farm Co-op. Darrian Davis and his fiance, Nicolette Paige, have run the orchard for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
KCTV 5

Man killed in overnight crash in Lawrence

Heat doesn't stop families from celebrating Father's Day at The Kansas City Zoo. Sunday was a Kansas City summer day as the sun beat down but that didn't stop families from taking advantage of seeing the animals and walking through the mist machines at the Kansas City Zoo for Father's Day.
KCTV 5

Driver killed in crash on Truman Road

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person has died after they crashed their vehicle into a parked car last week. Kansas City police announced Monday that 69-year-old Patricia Brink died after she crashed her Jeep into a parked car on Truman Road Friday afternoon. According to the crash report, Brink...
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Possible heat illness claims life in Smithville

SMITHVILLE — A Platte County man died in Smithville following what may have been heat-related illness. According to Smithville police, officers responded before noon June 16 to a person reported to have possible heat stroke near Helvey Lake off Helvey Park Drive. “Officers arrived shortly after EMS and found...
SMITHVILLE, MO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy