Alamo, CA

Finals MVP Steph Curry’s jaw-dropping mansion is up for sale

By Nexstar Media Wire, Amy Larson
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s former mansion and envy-worthy estate in Alamo, California just went on the market for $9.4 million.

Steph Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and their children Riley and Ryan lived in the 5-bedroom mansion from 2016- 2019 and remodeled it to create their dream family home. The property was recently listed by Woehrle Real Estate .

While living at 115 Stephanie Lane, the celebrity power couple added their own personal touches to the 1.56-acre property.

For Ayesha, they remolded the chef’s kitchen to match her passion for cooking. She also planted numerous fruit trees in the backyard to grow her own organic fruit.

(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)

For the newly minted NBA FInals MVP, there was a barber shop with specialty lighting, a huge closet for shoes-only, and an outdoor golf putting green.

Of course, they built something special for little Riley and Ryan, too. The Currys hired Charmed Playhouses to create a custom horse-themed playhouse.

The gorgeous estate has an infinity pool, sauna, fireplaces, cabana, and parterre French gardens.

(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)

“This idyllic setting and collection of fruit trees and flora compliments a 25×50 ft. infinity pool, vanishing edge spa, cabana, putting green, playhouse & guest house with sauna — for the premium California lifestyle. Sprinkled throughout the grounds are French sculptures, fountains and outdoor fireplaces. The rich architectural design and picturesque backyard are truly a magical space to call home. Award winning schools, parks, dining and country clubs complement this estate,” Woehrle Real Estate wrote.

(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)

Agent Natalie Lawton of Woehrle Real Estate told KRON4 that finding a property with 1.56 acres is rare in Alamo. She described the estate as an “absolute idyllic setting perfect for hosting events or to enjoy a peaceful state of mind.”

The lavish 10,529-square-foot mansion also includes a wine cellar, media room, oak flooring, chandeliers and old world craftsmanship.

Lawton said the Currys’ former home “reinforces the importance of family, togetherness, and being incredibly thankful.”

(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)
(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)
(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)
(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)
(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)
(Image courtesy Woehrle Real Estate)
