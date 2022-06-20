ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Fire Commissioner Dempsey to retire at month’s end

By Nick Stoico, The Boston Globe
Boston Globe
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When I came on this job like every other firefighter, we know age 65 is the end. ... I had it in my mind that this was the time to go, so I’m ready to go.”. Boston Fire Commissioner John...

www.boston.com

baystatebanner.com

Is DA Hayden reversing Rollins’ policies?

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When he was appointed Suffolk County District Attorney in January, Kevin Hayden said he would maintain his predecessor Rachael Rollins’ commitment to reducing the county’s carceral footprint, not criminalizing poverty and drug addiction and not prosecuting low-level offenses.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Why abandoned pier in Charlestown matters

THERE IS A GREAT deal of uncertainty in the US economy with rising energy costs and inflation, and our city of Boston is grappling with a host of issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, the public schools, and drug addiction to name some of the most pressing. These are critical issues that are major determinants of an individual’s quality of life and the health of our city as a whole. They all compete for funds from the state and city budgets and the time, focus, and attention of our public officials.
BOSTON, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch takes a vacay day on Juneteenth? @mayorkoch #juneteenth #blacklivesmatter

Quincy Mayor Thomas P. Koch takes a vacay day on Juneteenth?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. After going all-in with his annual Flag Day wrapping the flag around his ample middle the weekend before the one just past, it would appear that Quincy Mayor Koch did not participate in any events commemorating Juneteenth at any point during its second year as federal, Massachusetts, and local holiday.
QUINCY, MA
MassLive.com

Can you name the Massachusetts Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor? New poll has ‘disheartening’ results.

Most Bay Staters have never heard of the three Democratic hopefuls for lieutenant governor, alongside other down-ticket candidates for state auditor and attorney general, a new University of Massachusetts Lowell poll finds. Some 55% of Massachusetts registered voters haven’t heard of Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who earlier this month clinched...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wgbh.org

Politicians urge action at Mass. and Cass, critics call plan 'a complete waste of time'

A group of Massachusetts elected officials are calling on state and local law enforcement to execute a sweep of outstanding criminal warrants and to clear people with mental health issues and substance use disorder from the corridor near Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, known as Mass. and Cass. To address “dangerous, inhumane and unacceptable” conditions in the area, elected officials also requested that authorities involuntarily commit people who are “suffering from mental health and substance abuse with a likelihood of serious harm to themselves or others.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston officials break ground on new $92M school

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston officials broke ground on a new $92 million school for students with disabilities Tuesday, saying it will be ready for use in 2024. The new William E. Carter School will replace the existing building, which serves students with disabilities and complex learning needs between ages 12 and 22. The new building, which will be on the existing South End site, will have more classrooms and a sensory garden and specially designed indoor spaces.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

2 finalists announced for Boston Public Schools Superintendent

BOSTON -- The two finalists for the open Boston Public Schools Superintendent position were announced Tuesday. They are Superintendent of Somerville Public Schools Mary Skipper and Region 1 Superintendent for Boston Public Schools Dr. Tommy Welch. Dr. Brenda Cassellius announced in February that she would be stepping down at the end of the school year. She succeeded Tommy Chang who resigned after three years. Skipper has been the superintendent in Somerville for seven years. Prior to that, she was the Network Superintendent of High Schools for BPS, where she oversaw 34 high schools serving approximately 19,500 students.  Welch oversees 15 schools, serving over 7,000 students across Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End as the Region 1 Superintendent. Welch has worked in urban education for over two decades. He joined BPS in 2015 after being the principal of a Los Angeles high school.The public interviews will take place on Thursday and Friday. They will be open via Zoom and Boston City TV. The School Committee will meet next Wednesday evening to vote.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

One woman's fight against sky-high rents

Hammering at the new condo next door rings through crocheted curtains in her fourth floor walk up, but Frances Amador, 38, is unfazed. The East Boston resident is used to the noise and vibrations of construction in this rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. Condos rise in the footprint of dilapidated buildings. High-end...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Here's How Bad the First Sumner Tunnel Closure Made Traffic in Boston

Drivers faced a roughly threefold jump in travel times through the Ted Williams Tunnel and the normally breezy Sunday drive across the Tobin Bridge turned into a bumper-to-bumper mess during the first full weekend closure of 87-year-old Sumner Tunnel for repairs, a Massachusetts Department of Transportation official said Wednesday. Quantifying...
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

SJC agrees to hear moot DiMasi case

A YEAR AND A DAY after the case was rendered moot by the calendar, the Supreme Judicial Court last week decided that it will nonetheless rule in the case involving former Speaker Sal DiMasi’s registration as a lobbyist in Massachusetts and is working to schedule oral arguments for later this year.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Juneteenth celebrations scheduled in Massachusetts Monday

BOSTON - People across the country will observe Juneteenth Monday, a year after it became a federal holiday.President Joe Biden signed legislation last year making June 19 the nation's 12th federal holiday. June 19, 1865, was the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, to order freedom for the enslaved Black people in the state. It was two months after the Confederacy had surrendered in the Civil War and about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation ended slavery in the Southern states.The Boston Juneteenth Committee and the National Center of Afro-American Artists led a parade through Roxbury Sunday.More...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

