Should I have been paying the bills?

 2 days ago

What's been on your mind about your relationship life? Got a problem or question? Email [email protected] or use this form. I'm a middle-age mother to a 10-year-old daughter. Two years ago I moved in with her father after becoming unemployed. I sold my home a few months after moving to...

My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account – I told them the error & put it in my savings – is it legally mine?

FREE money can be tempting. Earlier this month, writer and finance expert Quentin Fottrell received an interesting question regarding the legality of banking errors. The question was from someone going by the pseudonym, Concerned Depositor. They shared that while at the bank, they deposited a check into their checking account.
Lefty Graves

Store clerk gave me back my money and more when I paid her

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events witnessed firsthand by me; used with permission. My parents lived in another area of the country for many years, and I used to love visiting them because there were a lot of great boutique shops in the area. On one such excursion, I went into a new shop and bought several items that I thought my daughter back home would love.
7 Costs to Consider Before Moving to a Different Apartment or Home Rental

Moving to a different rental could impact your finances. Moving to a new apartment or home rental may come with additional costs. Pet deposits, utilities, parking, and moving expenses are some costs to consider before signing a new lease. If you're unhappy with your current home, you may be thinking...
A Year Ago I Received a Large Sum of Cash. I’m Mortified About Where It’s All Gone.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) A little less than a year ago, I received a pretty large amount of money (about $50,000). That is more than I make in one year. Now, it’s almost completely gone, and I’m not even sure where it went. I used a big chunk of it to pay off my car note and some credit card debt, and I also moved and did some traveling. But I know I’ve been living above my means. I keep using it to cover rent and monthly expenses (as well as expensive purchases) but it’s almost out. I’m extremely embarrassed that I managed to spend this much money in such a short amount of time, but I don’t know where to go from here. Everyone said I had to be careful with this money because it’s easy to spend it all on dumb stuff. And then I did spend it all.
5 ways to easily lower your grocery bills right now

It's no secret that everything feels more expensive right now. I'm in a situation where I'm fortunate on a few counts. I work from home, and I recently gave up my car after moving to a more walkable city. In addition to escaping rising gas costs relatively unscathed, I haven't had to worry about formula premiums or shortages because I don't have kids yet.
