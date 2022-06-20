Should I have been paying the bills?

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) A little less than a year ago, I received a pretty large amount of money (about $50,000). That is more than I make in one year. Now, it’s almost completely gone, and I’m not even sure where it went. I used a big chunk of it to pay off my car note and some credit card debt, and I also moved and did some traveling. But I know I’ve been living above my means. I keep using it to cover rent and monthly expenses (as well as expensive purchases) but it’s almost out. I’m extremely embarrassed that I managed to spend this much money in such a short amount of time, but I don’t know where to go from here. Everyone said I had to be careful with this money because it’s easy to spend it all on dumb stuff. And then I did spend it all.

