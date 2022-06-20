Woman dies after shooting near Five Points

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street around 6:30 a.m.

When police arrived to the area they found a female gunshot victim. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

