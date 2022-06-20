ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dies after shooting near Five Points

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Monday morning.

The shooting was reported near 22nd Street and Arapahoe Street around 6:30 a.m.

When police arrived to the area they found a female gunshot victim. She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

2 cyclists struck by driver in Jefferson County

No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

