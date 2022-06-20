Small place slides off runway at Rostraver Airport

Brake failure caused a small plane to slide off a runway in Westmoreland County Sunday afternoon.

The Tribune-Review reports the pilot was flying from Virginia, landing at the Rostraver Airport when she realized the brakes failed.

She turned off the engine and was able to steer the plane off the runway and over a small hillside.

The aircraft's nose and wings were damaged, but no one was injured.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .