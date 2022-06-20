ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small place slides off runway at Rostraver Airport

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

Brake failure caused a small plane to slide off a runway in Westmoreland County Sunday afternoon.

The Tribune-Review reports the pilot was flying from Virginia, landing at the Rostraver Airport when she realized the brakes failed.

She turned off the engine and was able to steer the plane off the runway and over a small hillside.

The aircraft's nose and wings were damaged, but no one was injured.

