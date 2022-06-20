ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

Two fatal weekend crashes in the Upstate

By Rob Jones
 2 days ago

It was another deadly weekend on area highways, as the Highway Patrol reports two separate fatal crashes in the Upstate. The first happened in Greenville County around 1 AM Saturday morning on Highway 11, about 10 miles north of Travelers Rest.

The Highway Patrol says a teenage driver in a Kia sedan, was going north on Highway 11 when she tried making a 3 point turn in the road and was hit by a Toyota truck. A passenger in the Kia was injured and taken to an area hospital, a passenger in the Toyota truck was injured and airlifted to Greenville Memorial. The driver of the Kia Sedan died at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner's Office has since identified the deceased as 17 year old, Amy Sosa.

The second fatal crash happened in Anderson County just after 2 AM Sunday. The single vehicle collision happened on Highway 76 near LaFrance road about 2 miles east of Pendelton. The Highway Patrol says the driver of a Chrysler Sedan lost control , crossed the centerline, went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole. The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 16-year-old Jacob Landon Christian of Anderson.

