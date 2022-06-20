ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Former SPAC Looks Recession-Proof

By Justin Pope
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

Telehealth and consumer products company Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS) is down more than 80% from its high since going public as a former special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock.

Stocks falling this far typically come with extremely negative investor sentiment; they look more like stocks on the verge of bankruptcy than up-and-comers.

But the market might have it all wrong. Here is why Hims & Hers has the staying power to get through the current bear market and a potential recession, and could handsomely reward investors over time.

Consumers are still flocking to Hims & Hers

Hims & Hers is a telehealth platform by which people can consult with a medical professional through video or text. Doctors can prescribe pharmaceutical and over-the-counter products as needed. The company also sells vitamins and other health supplements through retail partnerships with various stores. It went public via a merger with a SPAC in late 2020.

Some might assume that a telehealth company like Hims & Hers would see its business decline as lockdowns went away over the past year. However, that's not the case; Hims & Hers had 391,000 subscribing customers when the company reported 2021 first-quarter earnings in May 2021. The stock traded at $10 per share at the time.

Hims & Hers reported its most recent quarter, the 2022 first quarter, with 710,000 subscribers, an 82% jump over the prior year. Although, the stock now trades at roughly $4 per share, down 60% from a year ago. Investors can't help what the stock price does, but it's clear that Hims & Hers is still attracting new customers, which hasn't yet shown signs of fading.

Enough cash to endure a recession

Many newer companies struggle in a recession when growth slows and raising cash is harder. Hims & Hers has maintained strong growth since late 2020, but fears over a recession are understandable.

Fortunately, the company has strong financials that should see it through to the other side. You can see below how the company has just over $200 million in cash on the balance sheet and no debt. Free cash flow was negative $20 million last quarter, meaning that if the company ran at this pace, it would have enough cash to last for more than two years before running out of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jh2rY_0gGCxvtN00

HIMS cash and short term investments (quarterly) . Data by YCharts.

Sure, growth could drop if a recession causes some customers to cut back on their subscription spending, but Hims & Hers seems rock-solid from a survivability standpoint. It would take a dramatic collapse in the business for the company to come into severe financial distress.

Some customers buy supplements through Hims & Hers, but many also purchase prescription drugs, which I'd argue are far less likely to be cut from the household budget. Therefore, I don't think a collapse in demand for Hims & Hers products is expected; time will tell for sure.

The long-term upside is plentiful

Nobody can know what the market will do in the short term or how long a recession would last if one happens. The stock's valuation has become very depressed; the price-to-sales ratio (P/S) has fallen to the low single digits. Meanwhile, Hims & Hers grew revenue 94% year over year in the first quarter of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cXOgr_0gGCxvtN00

HIMS PS ratio. Data by YCharts.

The company now has a market cap of just under $900 million; Hims & Hers doesn't need to become a Fortune 100 company to be a compelling investment opportunity. Nearly doubling revenue last quarter, the company had $320 million in sales over the past four quarters.

It seems plausible that Hims & Hers could cross $1 billion in sales over the next five years, which would set the stock up for solid investment returns, even if the P/S doesn't go meaningfully higher. Nothing is risk-free, but Hims & Hers offers attractive potential for gains on a stock that Wall Street is pricing for failure.

10 stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hims & Hers Health, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Justin Pope has positions in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy During a Recession

Altria’s core business might be gradually shrinking, but it still rewards patient investors with generous buybacks and dividends. Verizon’s slow and steady growth makes it a great defensive stock during an economic downturn. J&J’s three core businesses give it plenty of options to grow throughout both economic expansions...
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Benzinga

3 Stocks Under $5 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping around 450 on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks to Invest $5,000 in Right Now

Tesla stock's price-to-earnings ratio has fallen to nearly 87, well below an average ratio of 270 in the last year. In five years, Enphase Energy grew its trailing-12-month revenue consistently for the past five years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist This Summer

Coca Cola has been a mainstay of Buffett's portfolio for years and keeps finding new ways to grow. Ally Financial is one of Buffett's newest holdings and trades below book value. Buffett recently added 460% to his Floor & Decor position, which offers a compelling growth story. You’re reading a...
Kiplinger

The 10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy

Except for energy stocks, 2022 has been a very difficult year to find any equities able to perform well in these volatile markets. And high-growth stocks have been hit especially hard. Consider this: The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), which tracks the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index,...
Community Policy