ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkville, MO

WATCH: Dog turns on stovetop, starts fire in home

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oEvYC_0gGCxu0e00

( WFLA ) — A home in Parkville, Missouri went up in flames when a dog accidentally pawed the touch controls of a stovetop burner and sparked the fire.

Chris Denney, division chief with the Southern Platte Fire Protection District, told Storyful that the dog put its paws on the cooktop and activated the touch controls, igniting a pan that had leftovers in it.

Kidnapped FL man drives erratically to attract police

Fire crews rescued two dogs from the home and extinguished the flames, Denney added. There were no injuries in the blaze.

“New appliances are being seen with touch controls that activate by the simple touch of a finger. An animal’s paw can also activate these types of controls.”

Authorities urged homeowners to enable safety features to prevent animals or children from accessing dangerous appliances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDAF

KDAF

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy