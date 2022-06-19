ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner And Stassie Karanikolaou Are Twinning In Sexy Latex Bodysuits—They're On Another Level!

By Marissa Matozzo
Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou are one of our favorite well-dressed BFF duos, and the pair just rocked matching sexy bodysuits that gave us major sultry summer style inspo! The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, and her model bestie, 25, posed for a sizzling photoshoot to promote their new joint makeup collection and shared their looks with their millions of fans and followers.

In the photo that both Jenner and Karanikolaou shared, the mom of two is seen rocking a bubblegum-pink latex bodysuit with matching gloves that begin just before her shoulder and end at her wrists. Her influencer pal donned the same piece but in sky blue. And the twinning didn’t stop there! Jenner wore a shiny pink wig and Karanikolaou had a blue one, as they both not only matched their sexy outfits, but also each other. To top it all off, they also both slipped on gladiator sandal heels of the same color.

In her post caption, Jenner explained how much creating a new collection with her friend meant to her and how excited she was for fans to see, test out and wear the new makeup products. “AHHHH FINALLY !! @staskaranikolaou and i started dreaming of this collab a few years ago and we finally made it happen,” she wrote. “Our mini collection includes a gloss duo, a special Stassie lipkit, a highlighter in Stas’s perfect shade and two fun liquid eyeliner pens. It was so special creating this with my best friend.”

As the weather gets warmer, we’re not only excited to experiment with more pops of color in our makeup looks, but also for the many possibilities to twin with our bestie in summery outfits just like Kylie and Stassie. So cute! And we’re not the only ones— “Baddiesss” commented one user while another added, “I want two dresses like that for me and my bff!”

