ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick backed to become a dominant force after winning first major

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQMIn_0gGCxpb100
Sport

Matt Fitzpatrick has been tipped to become one of the most dominant players in the world following his US Open triumph.

Fitzpatrick held his nerve in a tense climax on Sunday evening to secure his first major title by a shot from playing partner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Nine years after winning the US Amateur title at Brookline, the 27-year-old from Sheffield made a superb par from a fairway bunker on the 18th to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win the US Amateur and US Open on the same course.

Nicklaus, who achieved the feat at Pebble Beach, hailed Fitzpatrick’s closing 68 as “one of the great rounds of golf I have ever seen” in the final round of a US Open, while six-time major winner Nick Faldo hailed an “awesome ball striking display” and “tons of British bottle”.

But it was left to Fitzpatrick’s veteran caddie Billy Foster to predict his employer can continue to improve after climbing to a career-high 10th in the world rankings.

“I think he’s going from strength to strength and he will become one of the most dominant players in the game,” said Foster, who could also celebrate his first major win after near-misses while working for the likes of Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

“I always thought he was a winner but I must admit I didn’t think he’d become as good as he has. He’s far better than I thought.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QUkku_0gGCxpb100
Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with his caddie Billy Foster after winning the US Open at Brookline (Charlie Riedel/AP) (AP)

“He has an incredible work ethic, no-one works harder. I can see him winning further majors.”

That is precisely what Fitzpatrick aims to do after revealing following his second round that he believes it takes a tally of six majors – the record for a European player held by Faldo – to be considered a legend of the game.

“That’s the number that we all agreed on. I’ve got a bit of a way to go, but it’s a good start,” Fitzpatrick said in his winner’s press conference.

“It’s funny, after Shane (Lowry) won the Open we were playing somewhere and he was telling me a story of one of his mates giving him abuse or he wasn’t playing very well or something.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ggiQ1_0gGCxpb100
Matt Fitzpatrick reacts after holing a long birdie putt on the 13th hole in the final round of the US Open (Julio Cortez/AP) (AP)

“And he just said it didn’t really matter though because he just thought ‘I’ve won a major’. I’ll be using that one a lot for when things aren’t going my way.

“But definitely you want to go win more now, there’s no doubt about that. I’ll just keep doing what I’m doing. I’m not trying to change things.

“I’ll probably have a sit-down meeting with everyone and just try and make the right decisions going forward. It’s easy to still go off track. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully more will come. I’m delighted with one so far.”

The next major is the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, where Zach Johnson defeated Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a play-off in 2015.

Fitzpatrick was not in the field having only turned professional 13 months earlier, but the following week he finished runner-up to fellow Sheffield-born major winner Danny Willett in the European Masters and a first European Tour title arrived in the British Masters in October.

“It (The Open) will be great,” Fitzpatrick said. “I love playing St Andrews. It’s a great golf course and now I’m a bomber I’ll probably be driving most of the greens!

“I’m looking forward to it. I’ve got two weeks off now, which I couldn’t be happier about. Get my head around a few things, and then I guess we’ll go to St Andrews.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday. William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY
The Spun

Look: What Will Zalatoris Reportedly Told Matt Fitzpatrick's Parents

The U.S. Open was decided by mere inches yesterday as a long Will Zalatoris putt went inches wide, sealing the win for Matt Fitzpatrick. But despite a heartbreaking finish to his second straight major, Zalatoris still had kind words for Fitzpatrick's family. Per Daniel Rapaport, Zalatoris told Fitzpatrick's parents "If I had to lose to anyone, I'm happy it was your son."
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Daily Mail

Matt Fitzpatrick won the US Open but his caddie Billy Foster's tears nearly stole the show... and with stories such as staying in hotels 'too dirty for rats' and pranking Tiger Woods while stuck in the toilet, he is one of golf's great characters

It was Matt Fitzpatrick who joined the history books by winning the US Open on Sunday night, but in the aftermath of victory on the 18th green at the Country Club in Brookline, it was his caddie who almost stole the show. Billy Foster was in floods of tears as...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Open Championship#British
newschain

Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

Serena Williams will be made to wait a little longer before her comeback appearance in Eastbourne after her doubles’ match with Ons Jabeur was scheduled last on Centre Court on Tuesday. The 23-time grand-slam champion stunned the tennis world seven days ago when she announced a wild card had...
TENNIS
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Host speaks of difficulty in bringing teenage Ukrainian musician to UK

A UK music teacher who fought to host an unaccompanied young Ukrainian musician through the Homes for Ukraine scheme said she was made to feel like she was “trying to legitimise child trafficking” during her struggle. The Government announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian children will be able to...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic pick up wins at Hurlingham

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both kick-started their Wimbledon preparations with easy exhibition wins at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic. Nadal showed no ill-effects after nerve treatment on the chronic foot problem that troubled him during his French Open triumph earlier this month as he beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 at the Hurlingham Club in London.
TENNIS
newschain

Rory McIlroy not impressed as Brooks Koepka becomes latest big name to join LIV

World number two Rory McIlroy has labelled the players who have joined the LIV Golf Series “duplicitous” for the way they have handled their breakaway. Fellow four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is the latest star to sign up to the Saudi-backed invitational events.
PORTLAND, OR
newschain

Jos Buttler gives his backing to Eoin Morgan amid England captain’s poor form

Jos Buttler was bemused at speculation over Eoin Morgan’s England future, insisting everything the limited-overs captain has achieved “doesn’t just go away overnight”. Morgan has revolutionised England’s white-ball fortunes and led them to a first 50-over World Cup crown in 2019, but he is without a half-century in one-day internationals and Twenty20s in almost a year.
SPORTS
newschain

Serena Williams makes winning return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to tennis with a 2-6 6-3 13-11 doubles win with Ons Jabeur over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round at Eastbourne. The 23-time grand slam singles champion had not played since she sustained an injury to her right leg at...
TENNIS
newschain

Man found ‘not responsible’ for Times Square vehicle rampage

A man who drove his car through crowds of people in New York’s Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and injuring pedestrians, has been cleared of responsibility because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defence claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newschain

Life begins at 40 for William

The old adage that “Life begins at 40” may be true for the Duke of Cambridge as he gears up for a more prominent role in the decade ahead. William appears ready to embark on the next step of his life in the monarchy that will ultimately see him become king after channelling his efforts into issues like mental health, homelessness and protecting the environment.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy