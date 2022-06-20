Man hurt in Colleton County fiery crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Walterboro man was injured after a vehicle crash resulted in the vehicle catching fire Saturday.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe “failed to negotiate a curve” along Cooks Hill Road near Clearwater Lane.

The vehicle crashed into a tree and became engulfed in a blaze, receiving major damage.

Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Crews said the man was able to escape from the vehicle. His injuries were treated by paramedics as firefighters began to put out the fire.

The man was taken to an area hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

