An upper level trough in the jetstream has shifted the unseasonably hot and humid air mass south of the U.P. in the wake of a cold front. Plan on a seasonal and less humid day. Breezy northwest winds will continue during the morning resulting in a beach hazard for Alger county. Then, warmer air moves tomorrow through the end of the week. Our next front is expected on Saturday. A batch of showers will move across the eastern U.P. Friday morning. More widespread showers and thundershowers is expected on Saturday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO