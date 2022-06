AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas man has been charged with murder after he allegedly ran over another man in his vehicle following a heated confrontation. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), dispatch received calls around 12:44 a.m. on June 20 stating that a pedestrian was run over by a car in a North Austin apartment parking lot. The callers also stated that the driver had attempted to flee the scene and was being physically restrained by other civilians.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO