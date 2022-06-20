Unidentified man shot Sunday night near Del Mar Park in Aurora

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver said the suspect wanted in a deadly shooting on Monday has been arrested in Kansas. The shooting occurred about 6 a.m. on Monday in the area of 22nd and Arapahoe streets. An adult female was rushed to the hospital where she died. (credit: CBS) During the investigation, detectives quickly identified a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Later that same day, the suspect, Jeremiah Rashad Kendrick, was arrested and jailed in Kansas. Kendrick had been arrested on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder related to the deadly shooting on Monday.

DENVER, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO