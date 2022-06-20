ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Unidentified man shot Sunday night near Del Mar Park in Aurora

By THE SENTINEL
sentinelcolorado.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Few details were released after an unidentified man was reportedly shot Sunday night while somewhere along East Seventh Avenue between...

sentinelcolorado.com

Comments / 3

BlusteryBob
2d ago

I know this seems odd, but over the last 6 months there have been a higher number of shootings in the legs of the victims. Conjures up a thought of “gang tag you’re it”?

Reply
3
 

